Magic Monday: Late getaways from €99 with our Top 5 travel deals!

You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

€539pp: Fantastic Florida

American Sky has €250 savings on a seven-night trip to Orlando, with flights and accommodation at the four-star Rosen Centre from €539pp. Book by September 31 for travel before December 27. 01 664-9900; americanskiy.ie.

€99pp: Westport Sleepover

Original Irish Hotels has a range of summer specials, including a One Night Sleepover Package from €99pp at Knockranny House Hotel in Westport. The deal includes B&B, dinner in La Fougère Restaurant, access to Spa Salveo's pool and thermal suites and a Westport Walking Tour. It's available Monday to Friday until end of August 2018. 01 295 8900; originalirishhotels.com.

€1,079pp: Cruise the Greek Islands

Cassidy Travel has a seven-night cruise on Royal Caribbean's Rhapsody of the Seas on September 28, sailing from Venice with stops at Corfu, Athens, Mykonos and Argostoli. 01 291-0000; cassidytravel.ie.

€42: Hotel stays with Emirates

Emitates is offering discounted hotel stays for passengers flying with the airline to Dubai. Deals include the Rove Dubai Marina from €42 per night, including tickets to Dubai Parks & Resorts theme park, and the five-star Address Downtown from €170 a night, including free tickets to At The Top, Burj Khalifa. Offers valid to September 30. See emirates.ie.

Save €100 with TUI

TUI is offering €100 off holidays in August and September, with the booking code SUMMER100. The deal is subject to a minimum spend of €1,000. Late holiday deals include a three-star break in Majorca in August from €419pp on a half-board basis. 1850 45 35 45; tuiholidays.ie.

PS. Exclusive holiday discounts

Have you seen Independent Discounts? The new site has a host of special offers and discount codes, with travel brands ranging from Aer Lingus to ClickAndGo.com, Irish Ferries and Expedia.ie. See discountcode.independent.ie/travel-accommodation.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors