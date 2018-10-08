Magic Monday: Krakow from €169pp in our Top 5 travel deals!

You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

€169pp: Kick back in Krakow

Krakow (above) is a beautiful Christmas Market city, but what about a visit in the New Year? Cassidy Travel has a three-night break bundling flights and 3-star accommodation in the Old Town from €169pp, departing Dublin next January 19. 01 890-1000; cassidytravel.ie.

€349pp: Late Canary Islands deals

Need a shot of winter sun? Sunway has several last-minute deals to the Canary Islands this week, including seven nights in Gran Canaria (3-star) and Lanzarote (2-star) from €349pp. Fuerteventura is also available (3-star) from €399pp. Departures are on October 12 and 13. 01 231-1888; sunway.ie.

€559pp: Family fun in Florida

American Sky has savings of €150 per family on seven nights at the 4-star Sonesta ES Suites Orlando, with prices now from €559pp. Book before October 31 for travel on various dates in 2019. 01 664-9900; americansky.ie.

25pc off at Jurys Inn

Jurys Inn is offering a 25pc discount on its Flexible Booking B&B and room-only rates, valid for stays from October 12 to February 28 at its hotels across the UK, Ireland and Prague. Book at jurysinns.com/season-sale.

€749pp: Photography magic in Morocco

TD Active has a three-night, half-board package to Morocco aimed at people looking to improve their photography skills. Departing October 18, it includes Essaouira, the Atlas Mountains and Marrakech from €749pp. 91 637-1633; tdactiveholidays.ie.

PS. Exclusive holiday discounts

Have you seen Independent Discounts? The site has a host of special offers and discount codes, with travel brands ranging from Aer Lingus to ClickAndGo.com, Irish Ferries and Expedia.ie. This week, offers include up to 25pc off bookings with Europcar. See discountcode.independent.ie/travel-accommodation.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors