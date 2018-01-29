Magic Monday: Iceland packages from €385pp in our Top 5 travel deals!

€209: Fly to North America with Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus’ January Seat Sale ends at midnight tonight, January 29. Tickets to its 15 North American destinations start from €209pp, valid for travel from April 01 to September 30 of this year, including taxes and charges. aerlingus.com. €325pp: Let's talk Turkey

Turkey offers some of the best value in sun holidays right now. Sunway, who saw bookings jump 10pc last year, has a seven-night package to Kusadasi from €325pp, based on a 3-star hotel in April. 01 231-1800; sunway.ie. €385pp: Three nights in Iceland

Cassidy Travel, winner of Ireland's top travel agent in our Reader Travel Awards 2018, has a three-night package to Iceland this October from €385pp. It includes flights and the 4-star Fosshotel Lind in Reykjavik. Excursions like the Blue Lagoon or Northern lights tours can be added on at an extra cost. 01 8753-5000; cassidytravel.ie. 10pc off Ryanair flights

Did you know Ryanair sells accommodation? In its quest to become the 'Amazon of Travel', the airline recently launched Ryanair Rooms, an accommodation booking site on ryanair.com. After every stay, customers get 10pc of their room cost back as travel credit - which can be redeemed against future flights. rooms.ryanair.com. €419pp: Five nights in Vegas

There are some sensational prices available for Sin City at the moment. American Holidays, for one, has flights from Dublin with five nights' 3-star accommodation from just €419pp, based on travel in November (ref. 1547593). Resort fees not included. 01 960-1155; americanholidays.com.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors