Magic Monday: Holidays from €249 in this week's Top 5 travel deals!

You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

€149pp: Take a break at BrookLodge

Co Wicklow's BrookLodge & Macreddin Village has brought back its 'Dinner's on Us' special for selected midweek dates in August and September. It includes B&B, dinner in La Taverna Armento, an hour-long facial, a bottle of bubbly and complimentary use of the Wells Spa thermal suite from €149pp. 0402 36444; brooklodge.com

€249pp: September sun

Travel in September makes a lot of sense if you can swing it... with prices falling while the sun still shines. Cassidy Travel has seven-night, 3-star breaks to Portimao in the Algarve from Shannon from €249pp, for instance. 4-star holidays cost from €379pp, based on a September 18th departure. 01 878-6888; cassidytravel.ie.

€699pp: Delicious Dubrovnik

Concorde Travel has flights from Cork to Dubrovnik, with accommodation at the three-star Villa Etna, from €699pp departing August 13. The deal includes airport transfers, and is based on four sharing a one-bedroom apartment, or 5/6 sharing a two-bed. 01 775-9300; concordetravel.ie

€799pp: See Kylie in Dubai

Sunway has a three-night trip to Dubai this December 5-7, including flights, transfers, accommodation and tickets to both Kylie Minogue in concert and the Dubai Rugby 7s, from €799pp. 01 231-1856; sunway.ie.

€1,073: Family fun in France

Seven nights self-catering at Siblu Les Charmettes holiday village on the Charente Maritime coast is available from €1,073 for a family of four sharing a two-bed home from August 3. Flights extra. 01 526-8658; siblu.ie.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors