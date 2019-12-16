Magic Monday: Great escapes from €167 in our Top 5 travel deals

€83.50pp: A great escape in Galway

Galway was named one of Lonely Planet's Top 10 cities to visit in 2020, and the €10 million refurbishment and re-brand of Eyre Square's Hotel Meyrick is another reason to visit. Now named The Hardiman (above), you can book a special Celebration Escape package Sunday to Thursday at €167 for two sharing (i.e. €83.50pp).

Bundling B&B with a complimentary cocktail in The Oyster Bar and a discount voucher to the legendary Charlie Byrne Book Shop, the package is a nod to the hotel's debut in 1852, 167 years ago. 091 564041; hardiman.com.

€279pp: Take a 'mini-cruise' from Genoa

Mini cruises are set to grow as a trend in 2020, offering people shorter breaks and taster opportunities of three to five days on the seas. Cassidy Travel has launched its first ever mini-cruise brochure, with sailings from €279pps including flights for a two-night voyage aboard the MSC Poesia from Genoa, taking in Marseilles and Barcelona next October. 01 291-0000; cassidytravel.ie.

€495pp: Family fun in Salou

Navan Travel has flights plus three nights in the three-star Belvedere Hotel in Salou on a half-board basis from €495pp, based on two adults and two kids sharing an August 18 departure. The hotel is 350m from the beach, and Salou is the location of Spain's top theme park, PortAventura & Ferrari Land. 046 906-8600; travalue.ie.

€1,129pp: A to Zanzibar

Tropical Sky has savings of up to €220pp off seven-night packages to the four-star Indigo Beach Zanzibar, if booked more than 30 days in advance. The lead-in price of €1,129pp includes return flights from Dublin, B&B and transfers. 01 664-9999; tropicalsky.ie.

12 days of savings with Topflight

Thinking of a ski break? Topflight is running its annual 12 Days of Christmas sale, with a variety of discounts and special offers available each day up to December 23. Today (Monday, December 16), for example, you can nab half-price ski and boot hire on all French ski holiday bookings. See topflight.ie or call 01 240-1700.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors