Magic Monday: Get away from €99pp in this week's Top 5 travel deals!
Every week, #MagicMonday brings you our Travel Editor's pick of the week's best travel deals
You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...
€99pp: Escape to Clare
Quick, affordable getaway? The Old Ground Hotel in Ennis, Co Clare, has a midweek offer of B&B, dinner and tea and scones on arrival from €99pp available on Mondays and Thursdays. 065 682-8127; oldgroundhotelennis.com.
€379pp: Kick back in the Canaries
Cassidy Travel has a couple of late, seven-night packages to the Canary Islands available this week. Deals include a week in a Tenerife 4-star from August 1st from €379pp, or Lanzarote from €399pp. 01 822-4000; cassidytravel.ie.
€177pp: Golden years in Garryvoe
East Cork's Garryvoe Hotel has an Over-55s offer including two nights' B&B, dinner each evening, complimentary admission to Ballymaloe Cookery School Gardens and a wash and blow dry for ladies from €177pp for midweek stays until the end of June. Book via Original Irish Hotels on 01 295-8900. originalirishhotels.com.
€499pp: Fly/Cruise with MSC
November is a great time to bag cruise deals on the Med, and Sunway has a three-night taster departing November 14 from just €499pp. It includes flights and a sailing on MSC Preziosa from Barcelona, with free premium drinks and a balcony cabin. 01 231-1800; sunway.ie.
€499pp: Late deals to Lake Garda
Topflight has a late deal to the 4-star Happy Camp Butterfly Village on Lake Garda, reduced from €709pp to €499pp. It departs June 15, and includes flights, seven nights self-catering and transfers. 01 240-1784; topflight.ie.
PS. Win a €500 Blue Book voucher!
What are Ireland's Seven Wonders? We're asking you to nominate a wonder for our latest travel campaign here. Every entry goes into a draw for a €500 Blue Book voucher... get your vote in before July 23!
NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.
Online Editors
