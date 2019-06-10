You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

Magic Monday: Get away from €99pp in this week's Top 5 travel deals!

€99pp: Escape to Clare

Quick, affordable getaway? The Old Ground Hotel in Ennis, Co Clare, has a midweek offer of B&B, dinner and tea and scones on arrival from €99pp available on Mondays and Thursdays. 065 682-8127; oldgroundhotelennis.com.

€379pp: Kick back in the Canaries

Cassidy Travel has a couple of late, seven-night packages to the Canary Islands available this week. Deals include a week in a Tenerife 4-star from August 1st from €379pp, or Lanzarote from €399pp. 01 822-4000; cassidytravel.ie.

€177pp: Golden years in Garryvoe

East Cork's Garryvoe Hotel has an Over-55s offer including two nights' B&B, dinner each evening, complimentary admission to Ballymaloe Cookery School Gardens and a wash and blow dry for ladies from €177pp for midweek stays until the end of June. Book via Original Irish Hotels on 01 295-8900. originalirishhotels.com.

€499pp: Fly/Cruise with MSC

November is a great time to bag cruise deals on the Med, and Sunway has a three-night taster departing November 14 from just €499pp. It includes flights and a sailing on MSC Preziosa from Barcelona, with free premium drinks and a balcony cabin. 01 231-1800; sunway.ie.

€499pp: Late deals to Lake Garda

Topflight has a late deal to the 4-star Happy Camp Butterfly Village on Lake Garda, reduced from €709pp to €499pp. It departs June 15, and includes flights, seven nights self-catering and transfers. 01 240-1784; topflight.ie.

PS. Win a €500 Blue Book voucher!

What are Ireland's Seven Wonders? We're asking you to nominate a wonder for our latest travel campaign here. Every entry goes into a draw for a €500 Blue Book voucher... get your vote in before July 23!

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors