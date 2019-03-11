Magic Monday: Get away from €115pp in this week's Top 5 travel deals
€115pp: Blue Book B&B with afternoon tea
You can save heaps by taking a night away midweek, as opposed to weekends. The Blue Book's Castle Durrow in Co Laois, for example, has B&B with a late check out (2pm) and afternoon tea from €230 per room. 057 873-6555; irelandsbluebook.com.
€255pp: Hike & Heritage in Kerry
Killarney's Cahernane House has a two-night 'Hike & Hertage' package, including dinner and a guided walk in Killarney National Park. A historic tour of the house is included, as is an optional cycling tour to Torc Waterfall. 064 663-1895; cahernane.com.
€399pp: Get away to Greece
ClickAndGo.com has flights plus seven nights at the four-star Atrium Hotel in Halkidiki, Greece, from €399pp for travel in May. Airport transfers are included. 01 539-7777; clickandgo.com.
€819pp: New York & Orlando
Sunway has a twin-centre US holiday, with three nights in New York and four in Orlando, from €819pp based on two adults and two children (under 12) sharing. It departs on May 6. 01 231-1800; sunway.ie.
€1,085: Family holiday in Madrid
ITAA member Navan Travel has return flights plus two nights in Madrid for a family of four from €1,085 in total. The trip includes a Real Madrid stadium tour, and a Downtown Madrid Segway Tour, departing April 14. 046 906-8600; travalue.ie; itaa.ie/offers.
NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.
