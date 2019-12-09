Magic Monday: Foodie breaks from €80 in this week's Top 5 travel deals

You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

€80pp: Wexford's off-peak wonders

Several hotels in the southeast have quality off-season offers this winter, including a two-night gourmet package at The Ferrycarrig from €140pp, and a Taste the Island package at the Ashdown Park Hotel in Gorey starting from €75pp, including a three-course ‘Redmond Farm’ tasting menu with paired wine main course, a welcome drink and mini-hamper on arrival. See the offers at visitwexford.ie.

€166pp: Away to Amsterdam

ClickAndGo.com has flights plus a two-night city break in Amsterdam from €169pp based on two sharing midweek in February 2020. Accommodation at 3-star The Neighbours Magnolia Hotel is included (room-only). 01 539-7777; clickandgo.com

€359: Get your family skates on in Castlebar

Castlebar's Breaffy House Resort has a festive package bundling two nights' B&B, one dinner in the Mulberry Restaurant and a session of ice-skating at Castlebar's rink for two adults and two kids from €359 (total). The special is available on select dates to January 3. 094 902-2033; breaffyhouseresort.com

€495: Family holidays with Haven

Stena Line’s newest ferry, Stena Estrid, sets sail on the Dublin-Holyhead route from January. To celebrate, Stena has up to €600 off summer 2020 package deals with Haven Holidays in Britain - seven-night self-catering breaks start from €495 for two adults, two kids and return ferry travel by car. 01 907-5399; stenaline.ie.

£935pp: Solo holidays on Rhodes

Friendship Travel, the Antrim-based sociable singles holiday specialist, has a new hotel on the Greek island of Rhodes for 2020, with direct flights from both Dublin and Belfast. The family-run Karpathios Studios in Pefkos will have see hosted holidays with no single supplement, from £935 from Belfast and £1,065 from Dublin, including flights and seven nights' accommodation. 048 9445 2211; friendshiptravel.com.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors