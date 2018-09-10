You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

Magic Monday: Fly to the USA from €99pp in our Top 5 travel deals!

€99: Fly to the US

Norwegian's transatlantic routes from Dublin and Shannon are on sale, with flights from €99 each-way from November 1 to March 31 of next year. Book online at norwegian.com/ie/fall-flight-deals before September 17.

30pc off CityJet flights

CityJet has 30pc off flights booked before midnight tonight using the code 'AUTUMNBREAK' on cityjet.com. The sale follows news that Aer Lingus will take over its flights to London City Airport from October.

€236pp: Let's go to Lisbon

ITAA member Dawson Travel has seven nights in Lisbon (pictured above) from just €236pp, based on two sharing. The deal includes flights from Dublin, and departs November 23 with accommodation at the 3-star VIP Inn Miramonte. 01 663-6536; dawsontravel.ie; itaa.ie/offers.

€349pp: Last-minute sun holidays

Sunway has several last-minute deals departing September 15 - including 3-star Menorca from €349pp, Majorca from €379pp, and Fuerteventura or Gran Canaria from €399pp. 01 231-1800; sunway.ie.

€499pp: Fun in Florida

American Sky has savings of up to €150 per family on seven-night stays at the four-star Westgate Palace Resort in Orlando. Book before October 31 for stays before March 31. 01 644-9900; americansky.ie.

PS. Exclusive holiday discounts

Have you seen Independent Discounts? The site has a host of special offers and discount codes, with travel brands ranging from Aer Lingus to ClickAndGo.com, Irish Ferries and Expedia.ie. This week, offers include €100 off TUI holidays in September. See discountcode.independent.ie/travel-accommodation.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors