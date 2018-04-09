Travel Deals

Monday 9 April 2018

Magic Monday: Fly to the US from €159 in this week's Top 5 travel deals!

#MagicMonday

Statue of Liberty New York. Photo: Deposit
Pól Ó Conghaile

You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

€159pp: Aer Lingus to North America

Aer Lingus is running what it says is its lowest-ever stateside fares until midnight tonight. Fly to the US or Canada from €159 each-way (when booked as part of a return trip), valid for travel to June 15. Book on aerlingus.com

€289pp: Let's go Legoland

Cassidy Travel has family packages from Dublin to Legoland Windsor over the June bank holiday weekend from €289pp, including flights, car hire, two-day resort passes and a 4-star hotel stay. 01 878-6888; cassidytravel.ie.

Free bags with Ryanair

Book a seven night beach break with Ryanair Holidays, and it will deduct the value of one bag (€50) if you use the voucher code 'BAGFORFREE'. As we publish, it has seven-night sun holiday packages from €177pp. holidays.ryanair.com.

€541pp: Eight nights in Beijing

Holidayguru is an Irish-run deals website that searches for great flight and accommodation combinations. This week, it has spotted return flights from Dublin to Beijing with Hainan Airlines and an eight-night Airbnb stay from €541pp. See holidayguru.ie for more.

Free nights at Disneyland Paris

Abbey Travel is offering two free nights at Disneyland Paris. The discount is included in four-night packages between April 22 and June 16 (Sun-Thurs), with accommodation, park tickets and free fastpasses from €784 for a family of two adults and two children under 7. Flights & transfers extra. Book by April 11. abbeytravel.ie.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

