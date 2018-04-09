Magic Monday: Fly to the US from €159 in this week's Top 5 travel deals!

Independent.ie

You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

https://www.independent.ie/life/travel/deals/magic-monday-fly-to-the-us-from-159-in-this-weeks-top-5-travel-deals-36787579.html

https://www.independent.ie/life/travel/article34291970.ece/2dec9/AUTOCROP/h342/nyc.jpg