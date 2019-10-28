Magic Monday: Fly to the US from €139 with this week's Top 5 travel deals

Travel Deals

Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa in St Lucia
Pól Ó Conghaile

€84pp: A five-star fling in Belfast

Belfast's recently refurbished Fitzwilliam Hotel has a 'Spooktacular Stayover' package including B&B, an upgrade to a new Signature View or City View room (subject to availability) and "a bewitching welcome treat" from £145/€168 per night for two sharing. The offer is valid to November 10. +44 (0)28 90442080; fitzwilliamhotelbelfast.com.

€139pp: Aer lingus' North America sale

Aer Lingus is looking to take the chill out of winter with a sale on fares to North America. The special fares are available for travel from November 1st to March 31st, with 14 destinations including Dublin to Washington from €139, to New York from €154, to Toronto from €168, and Shannon to Boston from €148. aerlingus.com.

€179.50pp: Afternoon Delights in Dublin

Ranelagh's Devlin has a new package bundling B&B for two in a Mod Pod double with tickets to the Sunday movie in its Stella Cinema and a glass of prosecco, Lir chocolate and a tub of popcorn. A two-course dinner in Layla’s rooftop restaurant with a glass of wine is also included, as is a late-checkout to 1pm. The package costs €359 based on two sharing. 01 406-6550; thedevlin.ie/offers.

€519pp: New York city break

ITAA member ClickAndGo.com has Aer Lingus flights plus a three-night stay at the four-star Gallivant Times Square (room-only) from €519pp, based on two sharing for travel in February, 2020. 01 539-7777; clickandgo.com; itaa.ie/offers.

€1,719pp: All-inclusive St Lucia

Tropical Sky is offering savings of up to €1,250 per person (plus $1,000 worth of resort credit per room per stay) on seven nights all-inclusive at the four-star Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa in St Lucia - home to Cocoland, St Lucia's largest waterpark. Book by October 31 for a December 7 departure; flights and transfers are included. 01 664-9999; tropicalsky.ie.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors

