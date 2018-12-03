You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

Magic Monday: Fly to the US from €109 in our Top 5 travel deals

€109: Fly to the US

Norwegian has a 'Christmas Countdown Calendar' featuring 24 days of special offers in December. Flights from Dublin to Boston/Providence start from €109 one-way, with New York-Stewart from €119 (baggage extra). As we publish you can fly out to Boston on December 9 or 13 for €109, with return legs from €99. norwegian.com/ie.

€279pp: Last-minute winter sun

Want to escape the December dirge? Sunway has week-long packages to Gran Canaria (2-star) and Fuerteventura (3-star) departing December 8 from €279pp. Lanzarote is available from €299pp departing December 15. 01 231-1800; sunway.ie.

€389pp: Christmas hotel breaks in Ireland

It's not too late to book Christmas in an Irish hotel... Hotel Kilkenny has two-night packages from €389pp, the Galway Bay Hotel starts from €419pp, Dublin's Clontarf Castle from €569pp, and the five-star Sheen Falls Lodge in Kenmare has two nights from €840pp. All include meals and lashings of festive entertainment. hotelkilkenny.ie; galwaybayhotel.net, clontarfcastle.ie; sheenfallslodge.ie.

Free Interrail tickets for teens...

Did you know the EU Commission is giving away 12,000 Interrail passes for free? You need to be 18 years old and an EU National to apply... read the full story on free travel passes here, or visit youdiscover.eu. Apply before December 12.

€1,299pp: All-inclusive Sri Lanka

Trailfinders has a seven-night holiday in Sri Lanka, including return flights and transfers, from €1,299pp. The offers is based on 3-star beach accommodation with select May and June departures. 01 677-7888; trailfinders.ie.

PS. Exclusive holiday discounts

Have you seen Independent Discounts? The site has a host of special offers and discount codes, with travel brands ranging from Aer Lingus to ClickAndGo.com, Irish Ferries and Expedia.ie. This week, offers include a 20pc Groupon discount code for Black Friday week. See discountcode.independent.ie/travel-accommodation.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors