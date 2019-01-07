Magic Monday: Fly away from €9.99 in this week's Top 5 travel deals!

You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

€9.99: Winter airfare wars

January and February are among the year's cheapest months for airfares. This month, Ryanair has one-way fares from Dublin to Vienna from €9.99, Faro from €14.69 and the Canary Islands from Cork from €28.41. It's also offering up to 50pc off car hire. All deals available on ryanair.com.

€142: Sneaky staycation in Ireland

Athlone's Hodson Bay Hotel has 20pc off some residential packages, with one night's B&B and dinner from €142 per room (midweek) or €171 per room (weekend) this month. 090 644-2004; hodsonbayhotel.com.

Meanwhile, in Belfast, the five-star Fitzwilliam has B&B plus dinner from £175/€195 per room. +44 28 9044 2080; fitzwilliambelfast.com.

€529pp: Four night mini-cruise

Want to see what cruising is all about? Cassidy Travel has a four-night taster cruise departing Barcelona on the MSC Orchestra on September 28. Ports of call include Genoa, Marseilles and Ibiza. Flights extra. 01 290-1000; cassidytravel.ie.

Family holidays from €995

GoHop.ie has a 'Plan Your Next Escape' summer holiday sale, with prices starting from €190pp for a seven-night, 3-star Algarve package in May. Family deals include a week in Majorca's 3-star Club Sa Coma from €995 for two adults and two children sharing, departing June 17. 01 241-2389; gohop.ie.

25pc off ferry travel

Stena Line has limited offer of 25pc off ferry travel to Britain and France. Fares must be booked by January 15 to avail. stenaline/newyear.

PS. Exclusive holiday discounts

Have you seen Independent Discounts? The site has a host of special offers and discount codes, with travel brands ranging from Aer Lingus to ClickAndGo.com, Irish Ferries and Expedia.ie. This week, save up to €300 per couple on summer holiday bookings with TUI. See discountcode.independent.ie/travel-accommodation.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors