Magic Monday: Fly away from €36.99 with this week's Top 5 travel deals
Every week, #MagicMonday brings you our Travel Editor's pick of the week's best travel deals
You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...
€36.99: May sales with Aer Lingus
A May sale sees Aer Lingus offering flights to Europe from €36.99 each-way. Book by midnight tonight (April 8), for travel between May 1-31 to destinations including Amsterdam, Vienna and Milan. aerlingus.com.
€281pp: Fab Fuerteventura
Travel Republic has a week's self-catering in Fuerteventura, including flights, from €281pp based on a May 23 departure. Accommodation is at the 3-star Maxorata Beach Apartments in Corralejo. 01 536-0820; travelrepublic.ie.
€299pp: Sleep Retreat at Inchydoney
What price a good night's sleep? At Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa, it's €299pp. That will buy you two nights B&B, a Sleep Tight ritual including massages and a facial in the Island Spa, and complimentary Elemis amenities in your room. Access to spa pools is also included. 023 883-3143; inchydoneyisland.com.
€489: Emirates Easter sale
Emirates has several special return fares at the moment, including Dublin to Dubai from €489, Hong Kong from €529 and Bangkok from €519. Book between April 8 and 23 for travel from April 18 to March 31, 2020. emirates.ie.
€1,315: Bucket list sales with Sunway
Sunway has several bucket list holidays for under €2,000pp, including an all-inclusive 5-star week in the Dominican Republic from €1,315pp this May, and a nine-night trip to Vietnam this August 31 from €1,790pp. 01 231-1800; sunway.ie.
NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.
Online Editors
