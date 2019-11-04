Magic Monday: Five-star breaks from €119pp in our Top 5 travel deals

€119pp: A 5-star Christmas shopping break

The Heritage in Killenard, Co Laois has a new 'Christmas Shopping Package' from €238 based on two sharing – it's a two-night break including B&B, access to the hotel spa and discount cards for nearby Kildare Village (10pc off) and Newbridge Silverware (20pc off). 057 864-5500; theheritage.com.

€219pp: Winter sun in the Canaries

Christmas sun holidays can be expensive, but the weeks beforehand often offer surprising value. Sunway, for instance, has 3-star packages to Fuerteventura from €219pp and 2-star packages to Gran Canaria from €299pp departing December 7, as well as a 3-star break in Lanzarote from €262pp from December 14. 01 536-8174; sunway.ie.

€499pp: Magic in Montenegro

ITAA member King Travel has flights plus a week all-inclusive at the 4-star, beachfront Iberostar BellevueHotel near Budva from €499pp, based on two sharing next April. The prices include transfers, and rise to €559pp in May. See the deal here, contact 01 845-3600 or visit itaa.ie/offers.



25pc off at Jurys Inns

Jurys Inn and Leonardo Hotels have 25pc off B&B rates at their 48 city hotels in Ireland and the UK for stays between this November 29 and September 30 of next year. Book online using the promo code TACPCTA1 at jurysinns.com/season-sale or leonardohotels.co.uk/season-sale before January 31.

Buy one cruise, get 60pc off the second...

Royal Caribbean has a special offer on cruise fares - buy one, and get 60pc off the second. Trip offers currently include an eight-night tour of Japan on Spectrum of the Seas from €775pp and a Western Caribbean cruise on Empress of the Seas from €441pp (both ex. flights). The offer ends December 16. royalcaribbean.ie

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

