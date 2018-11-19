Magic Monday: Escape to Prague from €88pp in our Top 5 travel deals

You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

€88pp: Two nights in Prague

Did you know Ryanair does package holidays? Among current deals are return flights plus two nights at a 4-star hotel in Prague from just €88pp (or €176 in total). The offer is based on a Sunday, February 24 departure, and should be booked before December 2. Book here or call 01 691-7197; holidays.ryanair.com.

€299: Black Friday ski specials

Black Friday falls on November 23, but the deals are already pouring in. DirectSki.com has a seven-night package to Chamonix in the French Alps departing January 19 from €299pp. That's a saving of up to 50pc on the brochure price, based on five people sharing a the 3-star, self-catering Residence La Riviere. Austrian deals start from €349pp. directski.com.

€449pp: St Patrick’s Day in Iceland

Fancy flying to Iceland for Paddy's Day? Cassidy Travel has a three-night break from €449pps, including flights, transfers, 3-star accommodation and an excursion to the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa. 01 878-6888; cassidytravel.ie.

€899pp: Seven nights in Vegas and New York

You can save €150pp on this week-long, twin-centre package with American Sky. Costing €899pp, it includes return flights, four nights at the Luxor Resort (or similar) in Vegas, three nights in New York, and is valid for 2019 holidays booked before November 30. 01 664-9900; americansky.ie.

€1,579: 2020 family holidays in Tenerife

This is the earliest TUI has ever put a summer programme on sale. 2020 offers include a seven-night, 3-star package to Tenerife departing May 22 from €1,579 in total for two adults and one child. A similar deal to Majorca costs €1,709. 1850 45 35 45; tuiholidays.ie.

PS. Exclusive holiday discounts

Have you seen Independent Discounts? The site has a host of special offers and discount codes, with travel brands ranging from Aer Lingus to ClickAndGo.com, Irish Ferries and Expedia.ie. This week, offers include a 20pc Groupon discount code for Black Friday week. See discountcode.independent.ie/travel-accommodation.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

