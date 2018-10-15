You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

Magic Monday: Escape from just €85pp in our Top 5 travel deals!

€85pp: Affordable luxury at Lough Erne

The 5-star Lough Erne Resort in Co Fermanagh has a 'Sunday Slumber' package including cookies and hot chocolate on arrival, now starting from £149 (c. €170) per room with a luxury overnight stay and breakfast. lougherneresort.com.

€150pp: Christmas Markets in Hamburg

They'll be kicking off towards the end of November, and Nicola Brady has found 10 great Christmas Markets deals this week, including a two-night trip to Hamburg with Ryanair Holidays departing December 8. See holidays.ryanair.com.

€202.50pp: Winter sun in the Canaries

GoHop.ie has several late deals to the Canary Islands, including a November 16 departure from Cork Airport, with seven nights in 3-star apartments in Tenerife from €405 for two. 01 241-2389; gohop.ie.

Win a trip to Iceland!

Where are your favourite places to holiday? Vote in our Reader Travel Awards 2019 and you could win one of seven holidays, including a trip to Iceland! Vote here.

€382pp: Family fun in Florida

Tour America has a seven-night package to Florida, departing Dublin January 9 with accommodation at the 3-star Ramada by Wyndham. Prices from €382pp based on two adults and two children sharing (flights are indirect). 01 817-3535; touramerica.ie.

€825pp: Seven-night fly/cruise

Sunway has a seven-night Western Mediterranean fly cruise on MSC Seaview departing October 5 from Barcelona. Flights and cruise (with meals and entertainment) start from €825pp. 01 231-1800; sunway.ie.

PS. Exclusive holiday discounts

Have you seen Independent Discounts? The site has a host of special offers and discount codes, with travel brands ranging from Aer Lingus to ClickAndGo.com, Irish Ferries and Expedia.ie. This week, offers include up to 35pc off Dublin hotels with Trivago. See discountcode.independent.ie/travel-accommodation.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors