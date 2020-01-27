Magic Monday: Escape from €99 with this week's Top 5 travel deals

€99: Roar and explore in Donegal

Redcastle Hotel and Spa, a four-star situated on the shores of Lough Foyle (above), has a partnership package with Wild Ireland, Donegal’s new nature park which opened last year. Set 20 minutes from the hotel on the Inishowen Peninsula, the park is home to endangered animals such as brown bears, wolves and lynxes.

B&B and entry to the attraction starts from €99 per room based on two adults sharing (or €159 at weekends) or €185 for a family of four (€235 at weekends), with hot chocolate and cookies on arrival. 074 938-5555; redcastlehoteldonegal.com

€190pp: Romance in the Woods at Virginia Park Lodge

Richard Corrigan's Virginia Park Lodge in Co. Cavan has a Valentine's special based in its luxury shepherds' huts. The glamping experience is priced at €380 and includes B&B, champagne on arrival and a four-course dinner for two. The Blue Book bolthole won Georgina Campbell's 'Best Country House Breakfast' award last year. (049) 854 6100; virginiaparklodge.com; irelands-blue-book.ie

€399pp: May in Malta

Cassidy Travel, named Ireland's top travel agent in our Reader Travel Awards 2020, has flights plus seven nights in Malta in May from €399pps. B&B accommodation is in the 4-star Hotel Windsor, located only a few minutes on foot from the beach and the centre of Sliema. 01 462 9100; cassidytravel.ie

€559pp: Four nights in Las Vegas

Tour America was named Ireland's top large tour operator (over 10 employees) at last week's ITAA Travel Industry Awards. It has several deals to Las Vegas, including flights (via Newark) plus four nights at the 4-star Linq Hotel & Experience from February 9-13, based on two sharing. 01 817-3535; touramerica.ie

€1,729: Mid-term family fun in the Canaries

Looking for a mid-term sun escape? Departing Cork on February 16, TUI Ireland has flights plus seven nights self-catering at the 3-star Monarque Sultan on the Costa del Sol from €1,729 for two adults and one child sharing, or €2,119 for a family of four. Departing Dublin on February 17, seven nights in Lanzarote starts from €1,879/€2,349 based on 3-star self-catering. 1850 435-545; tuiholidays.ie

