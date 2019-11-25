Travel Deals

Monday 25 November 2019

Magic Monday: Escape from €50 with this week's Top 5 travel deals

Every week, #MagicMonday brings you our Travel Editor's pick of the week's best travel deals

'Eurostat data on GDP and purchasing power shows the Prague region of the Czech Republic is the ninth most prosperous in the EU' Photo: Oleksiy Mark
'Eurostat data on GDP and purchasing power shows the Prague region of the Czech Republic is the ninth most prosperous in the EU' Photo: Oleksiy Mark
Pól Ó Conghaile

Pól Ó Conghaile

You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

€50: Rooms at the 4-star Bridge House

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

The Bridge House Hotel in Tullamore is celebrating 50 years in business, and a Black Friday offer has rooms from just €50. The catches? Well, the room-only rates are only available midweek (Sun-Thurs) on select dates to March 2020 - though there was lots of availability when we checked. Plus, you can add dinner and B&B for two for a further €50. Call 057 932-5600 or book online at bridgehousehoteltullamore.ie.

€30 off Ryanair flights

Ryanair has a 10-day 'Cyber Week' sale on the go for Black Friday, and today's offer includes €30 off return flights from April-September 2020. The sale seats must be booked by 23:59hrs tonight on ryanair.com. Other deals include 5pc flight credits for every stay booked with its accommodation wing, Ryanair Rooms.

€131pp: A city break in Prague

ClickAndGo.com has some great city break packages in January and February, particularly if you can travel midweek. Flights plus three nights at the 3-star Charles Hotel start from €131pp from February 9 with this deal, for instance - or upgrade to a 4-star from €172pp. As with any dynamic packages, make sure you're happy with the hotel's location before booking. 01 539-7777; clickandgo.com.

€589pp: All-inclusive in Tenerife

TUI has some strong all-inclusive winter sun offers at the moment, including a week at the 4-star Abora Interclub Atlantic, San Augustin in Gran Canaria from €589pp (departing Jan 9), and a 3-star week in Tenerife from €529pp (departing Jan 31). Call 1850 45 35 45 or visit tuiholidays.ie to book.

€1,099pp: Five-star fun in Thailand

Tropical Sky has savings of up to €250pp on seven-night stays at the five-star Pavilions Phuket. Book before November 30 for stays on select dates up to October 3. Rates from €1,099pp are based on two sharing and include flights from Dublin, transfers, and B&B accommodation. 01 664-9999; tropicalsky.ie.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors

Related Content

Editors Choice

Also in Life