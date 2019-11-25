Magic Monday: Escape from €50 with this week's Top 5 travel deals

€50: Rooms at the 4-star Bridge House

The Bridge House Hotel in Tullamore is celebrating 50 years in business, and a Black Friday offer has rooms from just €50. The catches? Well, the room-only rates are only available midweek (Sun-Thurs) on select dates to March 2020 - though there was lots of availability when we checked. Plus, you can add dinner and B&B for two for a further €50. Call 057 932-5600 or book online at bridgehousehoteltullamore.ie.

€30 off Ryanair flights

Ryanair has a 10-day 'Cyber Week' sale on the go for Black Friday, and today's offer includes €30 off return flights from April-September 2020. The sale seats must be booked by 23:59hrs tonight on ryanair.com. Other deals include 5pc flight credits for every stay booked with its accommodation wing, Ryanair Rooms.

€131pp: A city break in Prague

ClickAndGo.com has some great city break packages in January and February, particularly if you can travel midweek. Flights plus three nights at the 3-star Charles Hotel start from €131pp from February 9 with this deal, for instance - or upgrade to a 4-star from €172pp. As with any dynamic packages, make sure you're happy with the hotel's location before booking. 01 539-7777; clickandgo.com.

€589pp: All-inclusive in Tenerife

TUI has some strong all-inclusive winter sun offers at the moment, including a week at the 4-star Abora Interclub Atlantic, San Augustin in Gran Canaria from €589pp (departing Jan 9), and a 3-star week in Tenerife from €529pp (departing Jan 31). Call 1850 45 35 45 or visit tuiholidays.ie to book.

€1,099pp: Five-star fun in Thailand

Tropical Sky has savings of up to €250pp on seven-night stays at the five-star Pavilions Phuket. Book before November 30 for stays on select dates up to October 3. Rates from €1,099pp are based on two sharing and include flights from Dublin, transfers, and B&B accommodation. 01 664-9999; tropicalsky.ie.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

