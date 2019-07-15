Magic Monday: Escape from €175pp with this week's Top 5 travel deals!

You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

€175pp: Something brewing in Westport

Westport's Knockranny House Hotel has teamed up with Mayo's Mescan Brewery to offer packages including brewery tours from €175pp. Also bundled are two nights' B&B, dinner on one evening and complimentary access to the Salveo spa. 'Friendship Brewing' packages are available on July 27, August 9 and September 6. 098 28600; knockrannyhousehotel.ie.

€499pp: Late deals in Turkey

There are still last-minute summer deals out there, if you know where to look. Sunway has a seven-night package to Bodrum, including flights and 3-star self-catering from €499pp departing July 20, for example. 01 231-1800; sunway.ie

€557pp: Direct to Dubrovnik from Cork

Travel Republic has seven-night packages including flighst fro mCork Airport and accommodation at the 4-star Aura Apartments from €557pp, departing August 20. Prices are room-only, based on two sharing. 01 536-0820; travelrepublic.ie.

€649pp: Go west for Westlife

Missed Westlife in Dublin? Try catching the boys in Dubai. Cassidy Travel has a five-night trip including flights and accommodation at the 4-star Mercure Gold Hotel, with tickets to the band's Coca Cola Arena gig, departing August 27 from €649pp. 01 890-1000; cassidytravel.ie.

€3,300pp: All aboard with Clodagh McKenna

Ok, you'd be hard-pushed to call this a 'deal'. It is a special offer, however. For two nights from September 28, celeb chef Clodagh McKenna is leading a 'Taste of Ireland' tour on the Belmond Grand Hibernian luxury sleeper train, including excursions to the likes of Ballymaloe and the Galway Oyster Festival, as well as suppers, from €3,300pp. We can dream! belmond.com.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors