Magic Monday: Escape from €145 with this week's Top 5 travel deals

You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

€145pp: Sail and stay in Britain

Stena Line has an autumn/winter hotel break sale bundling ferry travel car with two-night hotel stays from €145pp - based on a car and two sharing. Children under 16 travel free. Book by November 30 for travel up to March 31 at stenaline.ie/hotelsale.

€270: Mid-term magic in Wexford

Looking for a family mid-term break? Wexford's Ferrycarrig Hotel has a two-night, mid-week offer for two adults and two kids from €270 total. It includes B&B and kids' club, with dinner available at an extra €70. 053 912-0999; ferrycarrighotel.ie.

€459pp: Winter sun in Spain

ITAA member Travel Escapes has flights from Dublin plus seven nights B&B at the 4-star Perla Marina Hotel in Nerja from €459pp. Departing in November, the deal includes airport transfers, priority boarding and 20kg checked luggage. 01 294-1000; travelescapes.ie; itaa.ie/offers.

€659pp: Six Nations in Paris

Can't tackle the Rugby World Cup in Japan? Cassidy Travel has a two-night trip to Paris next March for France v Ireland in the 2020 Six Nations. The package includes flights from Cork, a 4-star hotel stay and match tickets. 01 877-9827; cassidytravel.ie.

€859pp: Christmas in the Canaries

Why not? Skip the seasonal stress with a Christmas package. TUI has flights plus all-inclusive accommodation at the 4-star IFA Interclub Atlantic in San Augustin, Gran Canaria from €859pp, departing December 19. A 3-star Tenerife option departs December 20 for €829pp. 1850 45 35 45; tuiholidays.ie.

