Monday 16 September 2019

Magic Monday: Escape from €145 with this week's Top 5 travel deals

Every week, #MagicMonday brings you our Travel Editor's pick of the week's best travel deals

No matter how many times you visit Paris, this extraordinary city still has the capacity to surprise and captivate
Pól Ó Conghaile

You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

€145pp: Sail and stay in Britain

Stena Line has an autumn/winter hotel break sale bundling ferry travel car with two-night hotel stays from €145pp - based on a car and two sharing. Children under 16 travel free. Book by November 30 for travel up to March 31 at stenaline.ie/hotelsale.

€270: Mid-term magic in Wexford

Looking for a family mid-term break? Wexford's Ferrycarrig Hotel has a two-night, mid-week offer for two adults and two kids from €270 total. It includes B&B and kids' club, with dinner available at an extra €70. 053 912-0999; ferrycarrighotel.ie.

€459pp: Winter sun in Spain

ITAA member Travel Escapes has flights from Dublin plus seven nights B&B at the 4-star Perla Marina Hotel in Nerja from €459pp. Departing in November, the deal includes airport transfers, priority boarding and 20kg checked luggage. 01 294-1000; travelescapes.ie; itaa.ie/offers.

€659pp: Six Nations in Paris

Can't tackle the Rugby World Cup in Japan? Cassidy Travel has a two-night trip to Paris next March for France v Ireland in the 2020 Six Nations. The package includes flights from Cork, a 4-star hotel stay and match tickets. 01 877-9827; cassidytravel.ie.

€859pp: Christmas in the Canaries

Why not? Skip the seasonal stress with a Christmas package. TUI has flights plus all-inclusive accommodation at the 4-star IFA Interclub Atlantic in San Augustin, Gran Canaria from €859pp, departing December 19. A 3-star Tenerife option departs December 20 for €829pp. 1850 45 35 45; tuiholidays.ie.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors

