Magic Monday: Escape from €125 with this week's Top 5 travel deals

You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

€125pp: Lazy Days at Castle Durrow

Ireland's Blue Book has several May offers right now, including B&B and a four-course dinner at Castle Durrow in Co Laois. The one-night break costs a total of €250 for two people sharing. 056 772-2828; irelandsbluebook.com.

€359pp: Let's talk Turkey

Sunway has flights plus seven nights in Kusadasi from €359pp with 3-star accommodation or €399pp with a four-star stay. Trips depart on May 4. 01 231-1800; sunway.ie.

30pc off Easter breaks

Trident Holiday Homes has discounts of up to 30pc available on a selection of its self-catering stays across Ireland, for arrivals on any day except Sunday between April 13 and 26. 01 201-8440; tridentholidayhomes.ie.

€699pp: Sorrento Coast SuperSaver

Travel Department has a seven-night trip to Italy's Sorrento Peninsula including flights, transfers and four-star accommodation from €699pp departing April 29. 01 637-1650; traveldepartment.ie.

€999pp: Cruise Italy and France

Cassidy Travel has a seven-night cruise of Italy and France from €999pp, including flights from Dublin to Barcelona. The cruise on Emerald Princess departs August 10, stopping at Gibraltar, Marseille, Genoa and Liverno before ending in Rome. 01 291-0000; cassidytravel.ie.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors