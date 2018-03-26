Magic Monday: Dubrovnik from just €299pp in our Top 5 travel deals!

You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

€14.99: Fly to London Southend

Flybe has a €14.99 starting fare on flights from Dublin to London Southend Airport, valid to April 4. The discount applies to Tues-Thurs flights from April 3 to July 12, and Southend has a direct, 53-minute rail link to London's Liverpool Street. flybe.com. €77pp: Medieval Magic in Athlone

The Hodson Bay Hotel has staycation deals from from €54pps in a new brochure. Creative packages include the 'Medieval Triangle' - bundling B&B with a Viking boat cruise on Lough Ree, a trip to Athlone Castle and a pint at Seán's Bar from €77pp, based on two sharing. 090 644-2037; hodsonbayhotel.com. €299pp: Dive into Dubrovnik

Concorde Travel has a week at the 3-star Antuninska Old Town Apartments in Dubrovnik from €299pp (departing April 11). The price is based on two sharing, with flights and transfers included. 01 775-9300; concordetravel.ie. €379pp: Fly n' flop in Fuerteventura

Fuerteventura is one of the best-priced Canary Islands to visit, and Sunway has a week's self-catering (including flights and transfers) at the 3-star Oasis Dunas Apartments from €379pp in April. 01 231-1800; sunway.ie. €399pp: Ski in Austria

Skiing later in the season has a host of possible benefits - including less crowded slopes and more daylight hours. Topflight has an end-of-season sale including 3-star packages to Austria from €399pp (reduced from €729) and 4-star from €449pp. The trips depart this Saturday, March 31. 01 240-1700; topflight.ie.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors