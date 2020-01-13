Magic Monday: City breaks from €99pp in our Top 5 travel deals

€99pp: Quick trips to Prague and Amsterdam

Escape the January blues? Cassidy Travel's sales continue with short, two-night city breaks to Prague and Amsterdam available from €99pp (based on select, midweek departures and 3-star hotel stays). Five nights in Krakow are also available from €139pp. 01 873-5000; cassidytravel.ie.

€325pp: On trend in Porto

Second City travel is one of the top tourism trends for 2020. “Travellers are now aware of cities overcrowded with tourists and are looking for lesser known, but similar alternatives", says Mary Denton, CEO with Sunway. One option? Skip Lisbon for a week in Porto, she says. Sunway has return flights and accommodation at the 3-star Star Inn (room-only) from €325pp. 01 231-1868; sunway.ie.

20pc off with Brittany Ferries

Brittany Ferries is offering up to 20% off 2020 holidays if you book before Tuesday, February 11. Prices start from €210pp for a week at Village Les Mouettes in Carantec, based on two adults and two children sharing and including a return crossing with standard car and four-berth inside cabin from May 16-22. 021 427-7801; brittanyferries.ie.

€729: A family holiday in the Algarve

Got a child who hasn't started school yet? ClickAndGo.com has return flights plus a week at the 4-star Estrela do Vau Apartments, just 600m from Praia do Vau, from €729 in total this May. The deal is based on based on two adults and one child sharing a one-bed self-catering apartment. 01 539-7777; clickandgo.com

€1,089pp: A Canadian road trip in Alberta

Canadian Sky is offering savings of up to €300 per family on select adventure holidays booked before January 31, including a 10-night self-drive in Alberta from €1,089pp (based on four sharing). The package includes flights from Dublin, car hire and accommodation (three nights in Calgary, four nights in Banff and three nights in Edmonton). 01 664-9910; canadiansky.ie.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors