Magic Monday: City breaks from €244 in our Top 5 travel deals!

You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

€229.50pp: Golden Years at the Ice House

How to bag a bargain at a Blue Book property? One trick is to travel midweek. Ballina's Ice House (pictured above), for example, has three nights' B&B and three early-bird evening meals from just €229.50pp midweek. The offer runs to March 31. 096 23500; irelands-blue-book.ie; icehousehotel.ie.

€244pp: Romance in Rome

Travel Republic has flights plus three nights in Rome from €244pp, based on three-star B&B accommodation. The package departs Dublin on March 4. A similar city break from Cork to Paris costs from €264 departing February 27. 01 536-0820; travelrepublic.ie.

€294pp: Get away to Amsterdam

ITAA member ClickAndGo.com has flights plus two nights at the four-star Ramada Apollo Amsterdam Central Hotel from €289pp, based on a Saturday, March 16 departure. If you travel midweek, the offer starts from as little as €196pp. See itaa.ie/offers for more deals. 01 539-7777; clickandgo.com.

€529pp: A taster cruise in the Med

Want to see what cruising is all about? Cassidy Travel has a three-night trip on MSC Bellissimo, including flights from Dublin to Barcelona, from €529pp. It departs November 8, and includes premium drinks on board. 01 290-1000; cassidytravel.ie.

€1,205pp: All-inclusive at Club Med

Sunway, voted Ireland's Favourite Travel Agent in our Reader Travel Awards 2019, has flights plus a week all-inclusive at the four-star Grand Massif Summer Mountain resort in France from €1,205pp for adults and €765pp for kids. The offer is based on travel from June 16, and includes an early booking discount of €552. 01 231-1800; sunway.ie.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors