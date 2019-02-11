Travel Deals

Monday 11 February 2019

Magic Monday: City breaks from €244 in our Top 5 travel deals!

Every week, #MagicMonday brings you our Travel Editor's pick of the week's best travel deals

The spa at the Ice House
Valletta harbour at golden hour
Pól Ó Conghaile

You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

€229.50pp: Golden Years at the Ice House

How to bag a bargain at a Blue Book property? One trick is to travel midweek. Ballina's Ice House (pictured above), for example, has three nights' B&B and three early-bird evening meals from just €229.50pp midweek. The offer runs to March 31. 096 23500; irelands-blue-book.ie; icehousehotel.ie.

€244pp: Romance in Rome

Travel Republic has flights plus three nights in Rome from €244pp, based on three-star B&B accommodation. The package departs Dublin on March 4. A similar city break from Cork to Paris costs from €264 departing February 27. 01 536-0820; travelrepublic.ie.

€294pp: Get away to Amsterdam

ITAA member ClickAndGo.com has flights plus two nights at the four-star Ramada Apollo Amsterdam Central Hotel from €289pp, based on a Saturday, March 16 departure. If you travel midweek, the offer starts from as little as €196pp. See itaa.ie/offers for more deals. 01 539-7777; clickandgo.com.

€529pp: A taster cruise in the Med

Want to see what cruising is all about? Cassidy Travel has a three-night trip on MSC Bellissimo, including flights from Dublin to Barcelona, from €529pp. It departs November 8, and includes premium drinks on board. 01 290-1000; cassidytravel.ie.

€1,205pp: All-inclusive at Club Med

Sunway, voted Ireland's Favourite Travel Agent in our Reader Travel Awards 2019, has flights plus a week all-inclusive at the four-star Grand Massif Summer Mountain resort in France from €1,205pp for adults and €765pp for kids. The offer is based on travel from June 16, and includes an early booking discount of €552. 01 231-1800; sunway.ie.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors

