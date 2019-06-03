Magic Monday: City breaks from €216pp in this week's Top 5 travel deals!

You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

€216: City break in Berlin

ClickAndGo.com has a three-night city break in Berlin, including Aer Lingus flights and accommodation at the 3-star Klassik Berlin Hotel, from €216pp departing Wednesday, July 24. 01 539-7777; clickandgo.com.

€399pp: Family holidays in Lanzarote

Left it late to book your family holiday? You're not alone. Up to 40pc of European family beach holidays are booked 4-6 weeks before departure, according to GoHop.ie, which has prices to Malaga in July from €286pp and Lanzarote departing August 9 from €399pp, on a self-catering basis. 01 241-2389; GoHop.ie.

20pc off at Druid's Glen

The 5-star Druid's Glen Hotel & Golf Resort in Co Wicklow has 20pc off stays of two or more nights in July and August. Prices start from €148 per night B&B (i.e. €296 for the total stay), with full use of the hotel & fitness club. 01 287-0800; druidsglenresort.com.

€1,349pp: Beautiful Bali

Tropical Sky has savings of up to €440pp on a seven-night stay at the 5-star Laguna Resort & Spa in Bali. Book before June 30 for travel before December 24, with flights included from €1,349pp. 01 664-9999; tropicalsky.ie.

€1,999pp: Business Class to Dubai

Emirates has a flash business class sale valid to June 9. It includes midweek fares between Dublin and Dubai from €1,999, or further afield to Bangkok, Singapore and Hong Kong from €2,099. The fare includes 40kg luggage, lie-flat seats and gourmet food and wines and, depending on mileage, a chauffeur service. emirates.ie.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors