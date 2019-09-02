Magic Monday: City breaks from €178 in this week's Top 5 travel deals!

€178pp: Pitch up in Prague

ClickAndGo.com has three nights' B&B at the 4-star Best Western City Moran Hotel in Prague, with flights from Dublin with Ryanair, from €178pp. The package departs Friday, November 15, and is based on two sharing a double room. 01 539-7777; clickandgo.com.

€245pp: Thrills n' spills in PortAventura

Cassidy Travel has a three-night family break to Spain's PortAventura theme park from €245pp based on a family of four sharing (i.e. €980 in total). Departing October 20, it includes flights to Barcelona, a 4-star hotel stay on site, entry to the park for the duration and one day's access to the new Ferrari Land. 901 626-5100; cassidytravel.ie.

€320pp: A Sleep Coach in Kerry

Finding it difficult to sleep? You're not alone. Holistic sleep therapist Deirdre O'Connor has teamed up with Killarney's Cahernane House for a two-night sleep package costing €320pp. Running from November 15-17, it includes B&B, dinner on both evenings, yoga and several sessions focusing on practical sleep tips. 064 663-1895; cahernane.com.

30pc off at Jurys Inn & Leonardo Hotels

Looking for a hotel bargain? Jurys Inn and Leonardo Hotels have 30pc off stays in a 48-hour autumn flash sale running from 9am this Wednesday, September 4, to 9am on Friday, September 6. The discount applies to their hotels in the UK and Ireland, for stays between October 1 and April 30, 2020. jurysinns.com; leonardohotels.co.uk.

€1,109pp: €500 off the Dominican Republic

Tropical Sky has savings of up to €500pp on a seven-night stay at the all-inclusive Dreams Punta Cana Resort & Spa in the Dominican Republic. The trip must be booked before September 30, for stays before April 30th next year, and includes flights and transfers. 01 664-9999; tropicalsky.ie.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors