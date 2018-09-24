Magic Monday: Christmas markets from €89pp in our Top 5 travel deals!

You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

€89pp: Bargain Berlin

Cassidy Travel has a two-night package to Berlin's Christmas markets from just €89, departing Dublin on Tuesdsay, November 27 (prices are cheaper midweek). Accommodation is 3-star. 01 873-5000; cassidytravel.ie.

€234pp: Lovin' Lisbon

ITAA member Dawson Travel has flights from Dublin plus seven nights at the 3-star Hotel Genesis in Lisbon from €234pp (room only) departing December 12. Not bad for a week in Portugal. 021 427-4397; dawsontravel.ie; itaa.ie/offers.

€365pp: Christmas hotel breaks!

Fancy skipping the seasonal stress? Read our round-up of Christmas hotel breaks in Ireland for 2018, with picks including two-night, all-inclusive breaks in Wexford's Ferrycarrig hotel from €365pp. 053 912-0999; ferrycarrighotel.ie.

€376pp: Make for Morocco

Sunway has several late winter sun offers for Agadir, with 2-star prices from €376pp, 4-star from €549pp and a week at the five-star Atlantic Palace from €599pp, departing October 3 from Dublin. 01 231-1800; sunway.ie.

Buy one cruise, get one half-price

Royal Caribbean has a special on 2019 sailings - buy one cruise fare and get a second for 50pc off. The offer runs to November 5, and deals are also available on drinks packages. 1800 555 604; royalcaribbean.ie.

PS. Exclusive holiday discounts

Have you seen Independent Discounts? The site has a host of special offers and discount codes, with travel brands ranging from Aer Lingus to ClickAndGo.com, Irish Ferries and Expedia.ie. This week, offers include €100 off September bookings with TUI. See discountcode.independent.ie/travel-accommodation.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors