Magic Monday: Christmas markets from €117pp in our Top 5 travel deals!

You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

€199: Get away to the Algarve

ClickAndGo.com has flights plus seven nights at the 4-star Quinta Pedra Dos Bicos Aparthotel in Portugal's Algarve from €199pp this December. The price includes transfers. 01 539-7777; clickandgo.com.

€20 off Ryanair flights

Ryanair is offering up to €20 off one million seats in a Christmas Countdown sale. Flights from Dublin include Liverpool from €12.73, Copenhagen from €19.99, Prague from €21.99 and Faro from €24.99 each way. ryanair.com/ie.

€117pp: Christmas Markets

GoHop.ie has Christmas Market breaks starting from €117pp - including flights and two nights in a 3-star hotel in Bruges departing Sunday, December 2. Vienna starts from €140pp, and Budapest from €149pp. Call 01 241-2389 or visit gohop.ie for more dates and offers. Read our 15 best Christmas Markets here.

€119pp: Twilight time-out at the Mustard Seed

Co. Limerick's Mustard Seed has an overnight stay and an early evening four-course dinner, with breakfast the following morning, from €119pp. A classic dinner with overnight stay starts from €129pp. 069 68508; mustardseed.ie.

50pc off Barbados

Long-haul specialist Classic Resorts has 50pc off a seven-night stay in Barbados in October, with flights and accommodation at the 4+-star Treasure Beach by Elegant Hotels from €1,349pp. 0818 332 515; classicresorts.ie.

PS. Exclusive holiday discounts

Have you seen Independent Discounts? The site has a host of special offers and discount codes, with travel brands ranging from Aer Lingus to ClickAndGo.com, Irish Ferries and Expedia.ie. This week, offers include up to €35 off hotel bookings with Trivago. See discountcode.independent.ie/travel-accommodation.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors