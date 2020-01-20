Magic Monday: Award-winning breaks from €200 in our Top 5 travel deals

You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers... filled this week with Reader Travel Award-winners!

€200pp: Spring into Hayfield Manor

Hayfield Manor provides Ireland's Best Welcome - as revealed in our Reader Travel Awards 2020 this weekend. Spring offers at the Cork five-star include a 20pc discount on B&B on select dates throughout January, February & March. You will also receive €20 dining credit based on two people sharing. 021 484 5900; hayfieldmanor.ie.

Read the full Reader Travel Awards 2020 results here

€459pp: A break in the Big Apple

New York was named Ireland's Favourite City Break, and ClickAndGo.com has flights and three nights at the 4-star Row NYC Hotel from €459pp. The deal is based on four sharing a February 8 departure. 01 539-7777; clickandgo.com

€574pp: Fly away to Italy

Italy is Ireland's Favourite Overseas Holiday Destination for 2020, and Topflight has a January sale offering €50pp off every booking. Deals include a seven-night stay at the 4-star Bella Italia Bungalows (pictured above) on Lake Garda this May from €574pp.

€799pp: Family holiday in Thailand

Looking for somewhere different for your family sun holiday this year? Cassidy Travel has just been named Ireland's Favourite Travel Agent, and it has 10 nights on the island of Phuket this June 12 from €799pp based on a family of four sharing.

The deal includes flights and accommodation at the 3-star Jiraporn Hill Resort Patong, situated 1km from Patong beach - the most popular in Thailand - and the nightlife of Bangla Road. 01 822-4000; cassidytravel.ie.

Save up to €600 with Stena

Stena Line was named Ireland's Favourite Ferry Experience, and it has up to €600 off Haven Holiday packages in the UK. The parks offer SplashZones, children’s clubs and and caravan or apartment accommodation, just for starters. stenaline.ie

PS: Holiday show season

Want to talk holidays with travel experts in the real world?

Dublin's Holiday World Show runs from Friday, January 23-25 in Dublin's RDS (read Mark Evans' round-up of Holiday World deals here), with over 1,000 professionals expected to attend.

The Cork International Travel Fair will take place at the Cork International Hotel from February 1-2. It is estimated that over the last three years €300,000 worth of holidays were booked at the event (corkinternationaltravelfair.ie).

Both will have lots of show-only offers and travel prizes too.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

