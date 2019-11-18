Magic Monday: A night away from €65pp with our Top 5 travel deals

€65pp: Festive flavours in Doolin

Hotel Doolin in Co Clare has been named Ireland's first carbon-neutral hotel. Why not check it out with a range of special offers including a one-night festive escape available Mondays through Wednesdays - with B&B, a two-course dinner and a glass of hot port on arrival from just €65pp. 065 707-4111; hoteldoolin.ie.

€151pp: A 4-star city break in Berlin

ClickAndGo.com has some great, off-peak city break deals right now - including flights and three nights at the 4-star Berlin Mark Hotel from €151pp departing next January 22 (see the deal and variations on it here). The price is based on two adults sharing on a room-only basis. 01 539-7777; clickandgo.com.

€220pp: Christmas treats in Killarney

The Blue Book's Cahernane House has a special Twixmas offer (available December 27-31) bundling two nights' B&B, a five-course dinner with wine on one evening, nibbles and bubbles on arrival, and use of the hotel's bikes from €220pp, based on two sharing. See more Blue Book festive special offers here. 064 663-1895; cahernane.com.

€669pp: Four nights in New York

American Holidays has opened flash new stores on Dublin's Exchequer St. and Belfast's Lombard St, with lots of US deals to celebrate. A four-night break in the Big Apple, for example, includes flights from Dublin, checked bags, and accommodation at the 3-star Row Hotel NYC based on two sharing from €669pp (Ref: 52122220). 01 673-3840; americanholidays.com.

€879pp: Cruise the Med (with free flights)

Cassidy Travel has a seven-night Mediterranean cruise on Crown Princess next May 2 from €879pp. The price includes flights from Dublin to Barcelona, and the cruise stops at Gibraltar, Genoa, Marseilles and Florence/Pisa before disembarking in Rome (Civitavecchia). Balcony rooms may cost extra. 01 291-0000; cassidytravel.ie.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors