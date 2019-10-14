Magic Monday: 5-star Venice from €249pp in our Top 5 travel deals

€75pp: Sunday Sunset in Dublin

With peak season behind us, Irish hotels have some eye-catching deals. Dublin's Castleknock Hotel, for example, has a 'Sunday Sunset' package including B&B, a complimentary cocktail, a three-course meal and a late checkout from €150 based on two sharing. You can use the Tonic Health Club facilities, too. 01 640-6300; castleknockhotel.com

€249pp: Five-star Venice

ClickAndGo.com has three-night city breaks to Venice from just €249pp available on select midweek dates in November and December. The packages include Aer Lingus flights and B&B at the Bauer Casanova Hotel. 01 539-7777; clickandgo.com.

€269pp: Czech out Prague's Christmas markets

Christmas markets will be kicking off throughout Europe next month, and Cassidy Travel has a three-night break to Prague from €269pp. It bundles flights and accommodation, departing December 6. 01 839-5000; cassidytravel.ie.

€409pp: Winter sun in Tenerife

Early and mid-January can be great times to travel, when the Christmas hangover kicks in. TUI has a seven-night self-catering package departing Dublin on January 3 from €409pp - it includes flights, transfers and a stay at the 3-star Globales Tamaimo Tropical in Puerto de Santiago. 1850 45 35 45; tuiholidays.ie.

€699pp: Guided tours in St Petersburg

ITAA member Travel Escapes has a three-night break to St Petersburg including guided tours, flights, transfers and a 4-star hotel stay from €699pp. The trip is available between November and March, and a special solo travellers version is departing March 5 next at €774pp. 01 294-1000; traveescapes.ie; itta.ie/offers.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors