Travel Deals

Monday 14 October 2019

Magic Monday: 5-star Venice from €249pp in our Top 5 travel deals

Every week, #MagicMonday brings you our Travel Editor's pick of the week's best travel deals

Grand Canal at night, Venice
Grand Canal at night, Venice
Pól Ó Conghaile

Pól Ó Conghaile

You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

€75pp: Sunday Sunset in Dublin

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

With peak season behind us, Irish hotels have some eye-catching deals. Dublin's Castleknock Hotel, for example, has a 'Sunday Sunset' package including B&B, a complimentary cocktail, a three-course meal and a late checkout from €150 based on two sharing. You can use the Tonic Health Club facilities, too. 01 640-6300; castleknockhotel.com

See six more Sunday night special offers here.

€249pp: Five-star Venice

ClickAndGo.com has three-night city breaks to Venice from just €249pp available on select midweek dates in November and December. The packages include Aer Lingus flights and B&B at the Bauer Casanova Hotel. 01 539-7777; clickandgo.com.

€269pp: Czech out Prague's Christmas markets

Christmas markets will be kicking off throughout Europe next month, and Cassidy Travel has a three-night break to Prague from €269pp. It bundles flights and accommodation, departing December 6. 01 839-5000; cassidytravel.ie.

€409pp: Winter sun in Tenerife

Early and mid-January can be great times to travel, when the Christmas hangover kicks in. TUI has a seven-night self-catering package departing Dublin on January 3 from €409pp - it includes flights, transfers and a stay at the 3-star Globales Tamaimo Tropical in Puerto de Santiago. 1850 45 35 45; tuiholidays.ie.

€699pp: Guided tours in St Petersburg

ITAA member Travel Escapes has a three-night break to St Petersburg including guided tours, flights, transfers and a 4-star hotel stay from €699pp. The trip is available between November and March, and a special solo travellers version is departing March 5 next at €774pp. 01 294-1000; traveescapes.ie; itta.ie/offers.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors

Related Content

Editors Choice

Also in Life