Magic Monday: 5-star Rome from €179pp in our Top 5 travel deals

€89.50pp: Winter warmer in Westport

Westport's Knockranny House Hotel has a 'Wind Down for Winter' package including B&B, a two-course dinner in the Brehon Bar and a bespoke Kerstin Florian Wellness Tray in your room (with a spirulina masque, foot balm, eye rescue cream and bath soak for the Jacuzzi bath). It starts from €89.50pp midweek or €109.50pp at weekends. 098 28600; knockrannyhousehotel.ie.

€179pp: A 5-star city break in Rome

ClickAndGo.com has several 5-star city breaks at affordable rates, based on midweek travel in November and December. A Rome offer incudes Ryanair flights and three nights at the Radisson Blu Es from €179pp departing December 8, for example. Similar trips to Venice start from €229pp, Krakow from €219pp and Vienna from €239pp. 01 539-7777; clickandgo.com.

€385pp: Easter thrills at PortAventura

ITAA member Cassidy Travel has a three-night break to Spain's Portaventura theme park departing next April 13 from €385pp. Based on two adults and two kids sharing, it includes flights, accommodation in the 4-star Wild West–themed Portaventura Hotel Gold River, and park tickets. 01 626-5100; cassidytravel.ie.

€559pp: Christmas in the Canaries

Skip the seasonal stress with a week in the Canary Islands? TUI has several fly-n-flop deals, including a December 19 departure to Gran Canaria, bundling flights and three-star self-catering from €559pp. A three-star Tenerife package departing December 20 starts at €649pp, with Lanarote from December 23 at €859pp. 1850 45 35 45; tuiholidays.ie.

€690pp: Cruise on the Queen Mary 2

Fancy a transatlantic cruise? Join Cunard's QM2 for Southampton departure on December 15th for a full-board cruise across the Atlantic from €690pp in an inside stateroom. It's one of several cruise deals on offer from Sunway this week, with flights and transfers extra. 01 231-1868; sunway.ie.

PS. Take off with Emirates

Emirates has a flight sale, bookable until October 29, on select 2019/20 routes. Deals include return economy fares from Dublin to Dubai from €499, to Jo'burg from €529 and Sydney from €999. Business class return fares start from €2,499 between Dublin and Dubai, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur. emirates.ie.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors