Magic Monday: €50 off the Camino in this week's Top 5 travel deals

€189: Delicious Donegal

The five-star Lough Eske Castle has a winter sale including B&B in a courtyard or deluxe room with a chilled bottle of Prosecco on arrival from €189 (i.e. €94.50pp). 071 972-5100; lougheskecastlehotel.com.

€50 off the Camino

CaminoWays.com has €50 off October walking holidays with the code OCT19. Its walking packages don't just include Spain, but Italy, Portugal and the Canary Islands too. A separate offer sees 10pc off its Canary Island holidays (code: CANARIAWAYS19) if booked by the end of October on CanariaWays.com.

€799pp: Croatia & Slovenia

Croatia Tours has a twin-centre break to Lubljana and Zagreb departing October 17, including return flights and five nights' B&B in four-star hotels from €799pp. The package includes transfers. 01 878-0800; croatia.ie.

Vive le France: 10pc off with Irish Ferries

Irish Ferries has launched its 2020 France programme with 10pc off bookings. The offer is available on return bookings from March 28 to September 30 of next year on the WB Yeats from Dublin to Cherbourg. Book by December 3 to avail on irishferries.com.

€1,199pp: 14 nights in Thailand

Trailfinders has a 'Bangkok & Beach' special with return flights, four nights in Bangkok and 10 nights at a Phuket beach resort from €1,199pp based on a May 2020 departure. Breakfasts and private transfers are included in the guide price. 01 677-7788; trailfinders.ie.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors