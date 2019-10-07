Magic Monday: €50 off the Camino in this week's Top 5 travel deals
Every week, #MagicMonday brings you our Travel Editor's pick of the week's best travel deals
You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...
Win one of eight amazing holiday prizes... vote now in our Reader Travel Awards 2020!
€189: Delicious Donegal
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
The five-star Lough Eske Castle has a winter sale including B&B in a courtyard or deluxe room with a chilled bottle of Prosecco on arrival from €189 (i.e. €94.50pp). 071 972-5100; lougheskecastlehotel.com.
€50 off the Camino
CaminoWays.com has €50 off October walking holidays with the code OCT19. Its walking packages don't just include Spain, but Italy, Portugal and the Canary Islands too. A separate offer sees 10pc off its Canary Island holidays (code: CANARIAWAYS19) if booked by the end of October on CanariaWays.com.
€799pp: Croatia & Slovenia
Croatia Tours has a twin-centre break to Lubljana and Zagreb departing October 17, including return flights and five nights' B&B in four-star hotels from €799pp. The package includes transfers. 01 878-0800; croatia.ie.
Vive le France: 10pc off with Irish Ferries
Irish Ferries has launched its 2020 France programme with 10pc off bookings. The offer is available on return bookings from March 28 to September 30 of next year on the WB Yeats from Dublin to Cherbourg. Book by December 3 to avail on irishferries.com.
€1,199pp: 14 nights in Thailand
Trailfinders has a 'Bangkok & Beach' special with return flights, four nights in Bangkok and 10 nights at a Phuket beach resort from €1,199pp based on a May 2020 departure. Breakfasts and private transfers are included in the guide price. 01 677-7788; trailfinders.ie.
NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Mid-term travel tips: 12 top holiday deals at home and overseas
- The Fab 50: Ireland's 50 best places to stay in 2019
- Top 10 things to do in Lanzarote: How well do you really know this Canary Island?
- 12 most unusual places to stay in Ireland - from bubble domes to a self-catering pub