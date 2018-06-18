Magic Monday: €200 off Italian holidays in this week's Top 5 travel deals!

You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

€200 off Italian holidays

Was your Irish Ferries booking cancelled this summer? Topflight is offering a €200 discount off any 2018 Italian family holiday to passengers affected by Irish Ferries cancellations on W.B. Yeats sailings. The offer is valid to June 30 (proof of booking required). 01 240-1700; topflight.ie.

€220: BBQ with Ireland's Blue Book Castle Durrow in Co Laois has an evening of fun, food and festivities on Friday, July 6. You can stay overnight at the Blue Book property, and join a barbecue feast in the Pavilion, from €220 per room... with breakfast included, too. 057 873-6555; irelandsbluebook.com.

€549pp: Three nights in Dubai Sunway has a sun break to Dubai in September, with flights and three nights at the 4-star Radisson Blu from €549pp based on two sharing (ref. IV1017566). 01 231-1800; sunway.ie.

€729pp: Four nights in Florida American Sky has a special offer for Miami, with five nights for the price of four at the 3-star Albion South Beach available up to October 31. The €729pp offer must be booked before June 30, and includes return flights from Dublin. 01 664-9900; americansky.ie.

€889pp: Cruise the Norwegian fjords

Cassidy Travel has a seven-night cruise of the Norwegian fjords from Southampton next May from €889pp. The trip is on board Cunard's Queen Victoria, with flights expected to be around €150 extra. 01 291-0000; cassidytravel.ie.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors