Magic Monday: €100 off the Camino in this week's Top 5 travel deals!

€100 off the Camino

CaminoWays.com is celebrating 1,000 TripAdvisor reviews by offering €100 off bookings made before July 12. Prices start from €525pp for a six night, self-guided package on the Camino Frances, excluding flights. 01 525-2886; caminoways.com.

€488pp: Laze in Lanzarote

Travel Republic has a late, seven-night break in Lanzarote from €488pp departing August 22. It includes flights and self-catering at the 3-star Plaza Azul Apartments in Puerto del Carmen. 02 536-0820; travelrepublic.ie.

€429: Staycation in Sligo

Sligo's Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa has a summer family break from €429 for two nights for two adults and two children sharing. It includes B&B, one dinner, a family activity (e.g. a boat tour or bird sanctuary visit) and €10 off spa treatments. 071 914-0008; radsligo.com.

€748: Self-catering in Kerry

Trident Holiday Homes has several late discounts off properties around Ireland, including 20pc off Waterville Links Holiday Homes in Co Kerry. That means the houses, sleeping six, are available from €748 on select dates in July and August. tridentholidayhomes.ie.

€1,790pp: Family holiday in the Algarve

ClickAndGo.com has flights plus seven nights in the Algarve, departing July 17, from €1,790 for a family of three. Accommodation is at the 4-star Paraiso de Albufeira Aparthotel. 01 539-7777; clickandgo.com.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors