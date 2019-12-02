Magic Monday: €100 off flights with this week's Top 5 travel deals

€100 off return flights to the US

Aer Lingus has €100 off return flights to North America in its Black Friday travel offer. Book at aerlingus.com by midnight, December 3 for travel from January 6 to March 22, 2020. Lead-in rates start from €149 to east coast destinations like Boston and New York, or €178 to San Francisco - when booked as part of a return flight.

60pc off with Royal Caribbean

Fancy a cruise? Royal Caribbean's black Friday special continues to midnight this evening. "Buy one cruise fare, get one 60pc off" is its offer, with a further €275 discount available off staterooms (on cruises of more than six nights). royalcaribbean.ie

€516pp: Five-star fun in the Algarve

ClickAndGo.com has flights plus a week half-board at the five-star Vidamar Resort Hotel from €499pp, based on two adults sharing next March.

The deal also includes a day's guided ‘Historic Algarve’ excursion to Silves, Lagos, Cape St Vincent and more, and a guided tour to Loule or Quarteira Market. See the deal here, call 01 539-7777 or visit clickandgo.com.

€745pp: Cassidy goes to Florida

Cassidy Travel has launched first ever Orlando brochure, with offers including 14 nights at the 3-star Avanti Resort on I-Drive in September 2020, with flights from Dublin, from €745pp, based on two adults and two children sharing. Twin-centre and cruise holidays can also be booked - a seven-night Western Caribbean cruise next June for a family of four on Disney Fantasy starts from from €7,661, for example, visiting Mexico, Grand Cayman and Jamaica. See cassidytravel.ie.

€899: Family camping in France

The Irish Travel Agents' Association (ITAA) has over 100 members, and you can find all of their travel deals in one place at itaa.ie/offers. Highlights as we publish include three nights in Lisbon this December from €220pp, and a family camping holiday in France next May from €899 in total. Both are from Navan Travel.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors