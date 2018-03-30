Flights from €16.99 as thousands flee Ireland in Easter holiday exodus

An Easter exodus is shaping up this weekend, with Dublin Airport alone expecting some 368,000 passengers - a 10pc increase over last year.

"The recent cold weather spells may have been a contributory factor in the double-digit increase in passengers travelling this Easter," said its spokesperson, Siobhán O'Donnell. Over 2,500 flights are expected in the coming days.

Today, Good Friday, will be the busiest single day of the Easter period, with some 100,000 passengers expected to arrive and depart from Dublin. The most popular outbound sun destinations? Spain's coastal resorts and the Canary Islands, says O'Donnell - somewhat unsurprisingly.

Irish airports have recently been switching to summer schedules, with 14 new routes set to start in Dublin in the coming months, and Cork expecting a 5pc growth in passenger numbers - with 100,000 due over the Easter period alone. Ryanair has 90 routes from Dublin this summer, including new services to Marrakech, Paphos (Cyprus), Munich, Naples and Stuttgart, while Aer Lingus is preparing for its busiest ever transatlantic schedule - with new flights to Seattle and Philadelphia.

Brother and sister Calum and Alex Carroll from Carrigaline all ready for their summer holidays as Cork Airport launched its 2018 summer schedule. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Shannon saw the first of its new summer flights to Barcelona Reus take off this week, with new services due to Liverpool (from May 19) and Bristol (May 17). Here are five of the best Easter travel sales:

€16.99: Make for Marrakech Ryanair's first flight on its new, twice-weekly service to Marrakech took off this week, and seats are on sale from €16.99 each-way, for travel in April and May. The deal is only available to book to midnight, April 1. ryanair.com.

€159: Fly to the US with Aer Lingus

Book by Monday, April 2, and you could be jetting to the US for €159 with one of Aer Lingus's new Saver fares. The sale fares are valid for travel between April 1 and June 15, but must be purchased as part of a return trip. aerlingus.com.

20pc off ferry crossings Irish Ferries has a spring sale, offering a 20pc reduction on all motorist fares between Ireland and Britain from April 1 to December 18. The deal applies to new reservations made before April 11 and at least 48 hours in advance of travel. irishferries.com

€399pp: Laze in Lanzarote Sunway has several specials this week, including a seven-night package to Lanzarote, with flights, transfers and accommodation at the 2-star Puertocarmen Apartments on a self-catering basis from April 7. It costs from €399pp. sunway.ie.

€499pp: September in Orlando Tour America has Orlando from €499pp, departing September 14. The special includes return flights, seven nights at the Rosen Inn International and is based on two adults and two kids sharing (Ref: 623517). touramerica.ie. Passengers on their way to Dublin Airport's Terminal 2.

Meanwhile, the Department of Foreign Affairs has reminded Irish citizens to check their passport validity in good time for travel. In particular, note that children's passports expire after five years, as opposed to 10 years for adults. Over 160,000 Irish adults have renewed their passport books or cards online since the online service was launched just 12 months ago.

