After you've celebrated Ireland tomorrow, what about jetting away from it for a much-needed break? Here are this weekend's top airline deals.

After you've celebrated Ireland tomorrow, what about jetting away from it for a much-needed break? Here are this weekend's top airline deals.

Five fab flight deals: Jet away with St. Patrick's Day specials from €19.99

€49.99: Iceland's WOW factor

Always wanted to visit Iceland? WOW flies direct from Dublin to Reykjavik's Keflavik Airport, with prices from €49.99 from October this year. It's not much more to visit before then - flights start from €56.99 on select dates between April and June. Just remember that bags, seat selection and meals/drinks are extra. wowair.ie. €124.90: Fly to the US with Norwegian

The low-cost airline has a four-day sale from March 16 to 19, offering flights to Providence (Boston) and New York Stewart from €124.90 each-way. The fares are available to/from Dublin, Cork and Shannon for travel from April 15 - May 31 and September 5 to October 31. book at norwegian.com/ie. €19.99: Rooms and flights with Ryanair

Ryanair has flights to the UK from €12.99, but the real deals are just a few bob more - Ibiza, Girona, La Rochelle and Carcassone from €19.99, for instance. The airline is also offering 10pc flight credit for every stay you book on rooms.ryanair.com. 25pc off with Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus has extended its latest sale to today, March 16. It offers 25pc off flights to Europe, with flights to Amsterdam and Hamburg from €34.99 each-way. It also has new 'saver fares' to the US from €159 each-way, excluding bags. Don't forget the ferries

It's not just flights going green this Paddy's Day.

Stena Line is offering motorists 20pc off ferry crossings to the UK - book by March 22 for travel to December 15 (offer code: LUCKY). Irish Ferries is offering 20pc off trips to France, valid for travel up to May 26. stenaline.ie; irishferries.com.

NB: All prices subject to availability and change.

Online Editors