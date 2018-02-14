Travel Deals

Wednesday 14 February 2018

€100 off flights and €1.99 car hire - 5 fab Valentine's Day travel deals!

Sacha Livingstone and Nicky Irvine get ready to avail of Stena Lines latest offer.
Pól Ó Conghaile

Love travel? This Valentine's Day sees a wave of sales and special offers that could pair you with the destination of your dreams.

First, Aer Lingus has a spring sale offering €100 off round-trips to North America, available to book on aerlingus.com to midnight, February 16.

Sale fares are valid for travel from April 10 to June 6, and start from €159 each-way (e.g. Dublin to JFK, Boston, Newark and Hartford).

One-way fares to Orlando start from €179, with San Francisco from €209.

Meanwhile, Ryanair has launched a massive car hire sale with rental rates from €1.99 per day if booked by midnight, February 19.

The deal applies to rentals up to June 30.

Ryanair is also promoting Valentine's Day flight offers from €19.99 each way, with Dublin to Paris from €21.99 and Prague from €28.99.

Elsewhere, travel lovers can avail of 10pc off Stena Line summer sailings from Rosslare to Cherbourg (use the code HOLIDAYS on stenaline.ie/france10).

Closer to home, self-catering group Under The Thatch (underthethatch.co.uk), which specialises in holiday homes with a difference, has 50pc off a range of hits properties - in Ireland and overseas.

Book using the code LOVEUTT before midnight, February 18.

Online Editors

