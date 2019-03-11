10 best Easter breaks for 2019: Hop away with these family deals

This year's Easter holidays run from April 15 to 26 inclusive. We've trawled the tour operators and travel agents for some of the best overseas travel deals.

Camping on the Costa Dorada

ClickAndGo.com has a seven-night camping holiday for two adults and one child from €839. It includes flights and seven nights’ accommodation in a self-catering mobile home at the four-star Playa Montroig Campsite on Spain’s Costa Dorada (where you'll find the Portaventura theme parks, above) departing from Dublin on April 16. 01 539-7777; clickandgo.com.

Easter city break in Dublin

A plush suite at the Morgan Hotel

The newly-refurbished Morgan Hotel in Temple bar has an Easter package available between April 12 and 28. It includes B&B, a family ticket for the Hop On Hop Off City Tour and a picnic basket with lunch from €200. The Easter Bunny will also be paying a visit, and children under 12 can get free breakfast and dinner (one child per paying adult). 01-6437000; themorgan.com.

Magical Malaysia: 5-star families

A tea stall in Georgetown, Penang. Photo: Deposit

Thurles-based Bowe Travel has 10 nights in Penang for two adults and two children from €1,495pp over Easter. The prices include flights and five-star luxury accommodation with private airport transfers. 0504 22200; Bowetravel.ie; or see itaa.ie/offers.

Set sail to France

After a series of delays and cancellations last year, Irish Ferries has finally launched its new, 1,800-passenger W.B. Yeats cruise-ferry. It will sail from Dublin to Cherbourg from March 14, and ITAA member Grogan Travel has a seven-night trip to France from €945 for a family of five – including the sailing and camping in Le Littoral, in the Vendee Region. Departures are available on April 9, 11, 13 and 16. 093 24116; grogantravel.ie.

Hike the Camino Ingles

Penitents take part in the 'Cristo del Perdon' brotherhood procession during the Holy Week in Ferrol, Spain in 2010. Archive Photo: MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP/Getty Images

The Camino Ingles is the route traditionally taken by Irish and British pilgrims on their way to Santiago. It starts in the port city of Ferrol in Galicia… which also hosts one of the region’s best Easter celebrations. Camino Ways has a seven-night guided tour including two nights in Ferrol, so walkers can witness the Good Friday processions, before starting off for Santiago. The trip departs on April 18, and is priced at €780pp including accommodation, transfers, breakfasts, dinners, guides and a holiday pack, but not flights. 01 525-2886; caminoways.com.

Sunny Sorrento

Sorrento, Italy. Photo: Deposit

Gohop.ie has a seven-night family holiday to Sorrento in Italy from €779pp departing on April 14. The price is based on two adults and two children staying at the four-star Hotel La Pergola, with flights and transfers included. There are direct flights from Dublin to Naples. 01 241-2389; gohop.ie.

Blue Book breaks in Donegal

Castle Grove Country House

The Blue Book’s Castle Grove Country House has a three-night Easter special including B&B with a gourmet dinner on one evening from €240pp. The package includes afternoon tea on arrival, and an Easter egg hunt for children with the Easter Bunny. Castle Grove is near Letterkenny, a good base for exploring the northern peninsulas or south Donegal. 074 915-1118; castlegrove.com.

Pack your bags for Peru

Machu Picchu, Peru. Photo: Deposit Photos

Fancy a family adventure with a difference? G Adventures’ Peru Family Experience is on special from €1,274pp for an April 19 departure. The nine-day trip starts in Lima, before travelling by motorized canoe into the Amazon jungle, visiting Machu Picchu and exploring the plazas, markets and ancient ruins of Cusco. Flights are not included in the priced. gadventures.com.

Hop over to Galway

Galway’s Glenlo Abbey Hotel has a two-night B&B stay with dinner on a night of your choice at the 2AA Rosette Pullman Restaurant aboard the Orient Express, a movie in its theatre and chocolate treats from €289pp. Guests staying Easter Sunday can also enjoy a falconry show. 091 519600; glenloabbeyhotel.ie.

Manchester: A delicious derby

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Photo: Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

A resurgent Manchester United take on Premier League leaders Manchester City at Old Trafford on April 24 in a game that could also have big ramifications for Liverpool's title challenge. Celtic Horizon Tours have seated match tickets with accommodation at the 3-star Holiday Inn Express from €359pp. A coach and ferry package to see Man Utd. versus Chelsea (April 28) is also available from €279pp. 01 629-2000; celtichorizontours.com.

Easter on the ocean

Marella Cruises - the new Thomson Cruises

Take an island-hopping adventure with a seven-night Canary Islands fly/cruise package from Cassidy Travel. Available from €4,300 for two adults and two children, the Marella Dream stops in Tenerife, Gran Canaria, La Palma, Madeira, Morocco and Lanzarote. The cruise departs April 12, with an outside cabin and meals and drinks included. 01 290-1000; cassidytravel.ie.

PS. TUI has a 3-star self-catering family holiday in Gran Canaria from €2,619 (2+2) departing April 18, and a 4-star all-inclusive break in Lanzarote from €2,419 (2+1) departing April 21. 1850 453 545; tuiholidays.ie.

