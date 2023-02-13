You can now go on a cruise curated by Jennifer Lopez from €1,682

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Grammys. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Singer and actor Jennifer Lopez has curated her first cruise itinerary for Virgin Voyages, with the inaugural sailing to take place this April.

JLo’s “Limitless Voyage” will run from April 14 to 19 onboard the company’s opulent Scarlet Lady ship, with activities and entertainment curated by her Limitless Labs team.

The five-night sailing will feature expert talks from female entrepreneurs, as well as other experiences designed to promote women, creativity and entrepreneurship.

Cabins start from $1,796pp (€1,682) for an entry-level cabin with porthole window, rising to $6,670/€6,247 for its RockStar suites.

“My mission has always been to entertain, empower and inspire my JLovers to live their lives and be limitless,” the singer said in a statement.

“I share this passion for experiences that bring people joy, which is why I am so excited to work with Virgin Voyages to bring the Limitless Voyage to the seven seas.”

Ms Lopez will be onboard the cruise, along with Virgin founder Richard Branson, for the first date of the itinerary, but not the whole trip.

Mr Branson said it was the “perfect opportunity to take [her] energy and spirit and together create a voyage unlike any other.”

The itinerary will be based on Virgin Voyages’ existing Dominican Daze programme, which departs Miami for Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, then stops at Virgin’s own private Bimini Beach Club in the Bahamas.

A Virgin statement promised “Ted-talk-inspired seminars at sea and afternoons spent experiencing our new, zen-inducing wellness programming, evenings with exclusive dinners followed by JLo-inspired entertainment”.

Shore excursions guests can book include a wild dolphin safari, a guided scuba dive and swimming with stingrays.

The Scarlet Lady ship is adults only, with guests required to be aged 18 and over.

Last year Ms Lopez was named Virgin Voyages’ chief entertainment and lifestyle officer, with her JLo Beauty products available on board its ships.

JLo isn’t the first star to curate a cruise; Gwyneth Paltrow masterminded a Goop-themed cruise, Goop at Sea, in 2020.

Meanwhile, chef Raymond Blanc will travel on a foodie cruise of Bordeaux, France, operated by Scenic this autumn.