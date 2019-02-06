Dream job? Cruise line seeks 'Shore Explorer' to travel the world for over €2,000 a week

Wanna get paid over €2k per week to visit glaciers in Alaska, go white water rafting in Norway or ride an urban zip wire in Dubai?

Wanna get paid over €2k per week to visit glaciers in Alaska, go white water rafting in Norway or ride an urban zip wire in Dubai?

Of course you do... and of course there's a catch. You enter via competition, and the dream job lasts just a couple of weeks.

Royal Caribbean International has launched a search for a "Global Experience Hunter" - an "apprentice" it says it will pay £6,000/€6,850 over at least three weeks spent cruising around Japan, Alaska, Europe and the Middle East.

The "Shore Explorer" will seek out and test "extraordinary shore experiences" in jaw-dropping locations including CocoCay, a private island in the Caribbean, sharing their footage and photos on Instagram, Insta Stories and IGTV.

Oh, and you'll also get £50/€57 a day for expenses.

It follows a similar "intern-ship" offered two years ago, which saw Russ Francis appointed Royal Caribbean's 'Instagrammer in Chief'. Indeed, the successful candidate will work together with Francis on the dream job assignment.

How does it work? In a sign of the times, candidates are being invited to apply by sharing their best travel experience on Instagram, tagging @RoyalCaribbeanUK and #ShoreExplorer. Entries close on March 1, and the winner will be chosen by a judging panel including Francis, James McVey of The Vamps, Ben Bouldin of Royal Caribbean and influencer and travel writer Nadia El Ferdaoussi.

So, what does the perfect candidate need to apply?

CocoCay, Royal Caribbean's private island

T&Cs stipulate that applicants should be 21 or older, live in the UK or Ireland, hold a valid passport and be able to drop everything to travel between May and August for at least three, and up to four, consecutive weeks if required.

Royal Caribbean is seeking "someone who has a passion for travel, exploration and seeking out new and extraordinary experiences around the world," McVey says. "And, of course, they have to be brilliant at sharing their adventure online too!”

Royal Caribbean was voted Ireland's Favourite Cruise Line in the Irish Independent's Reader Travel Awards 2019, and its fleet includes the largest cruise ship in the world - Symphony of the Seas, which launched last year.

The search for a 'Shore Explorer' follows new research commissioned by the cruise line, which reveals Irish millennials are adopting a ‘do it’ rather than ‘own it’ attitude on holidays. Over half (56pc) claim they would rather spend their money on memorable experiences over material possessions (27pc), it says.

The survey also provides a clue as to why Royal Caribbean is immersing itself in Instagram... 30pc of those surveyed have booked a holiday or experience after seeing someone posting about it on the social platform, it found.

Read more:

Online Editors