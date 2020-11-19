| 6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Clockwork Orange: Ireland’s new travel rating gives health chiefs a headache

Pól Ó Conghaile

The conflicting messages must stop – the Government’s plan for a ‘meaningful’ Christmas needs to be acted upon quickly

Covid testing has launched at Dublin Airport. Photo: Maxwells Expand

Close

Covid testing has launched at Dublin Airport. Photo: Maxwells

Covid testing has launched at Dublin Airport. Photo: Maxwells

Colin Keegan

Covid testing has launched at Dublin Airport. Photo: Maxwells

At first glance, public health experts may have seen it as good news.

The latest EU ‘traffic light' map shows Ireland as one of the few orange beacons surrounded by raging blobs of red.

Recent days have seen a worrying spike in Covid-19 figures, sure, but the overall trend has been positive during Level 5 lockdown. And here was proof.

Privacy