Cheapest Dublin Airport parking costs almost the same price as my transatlantic flight

The cheapest parking fees at Dublin Airport for my upcoming trip to Canada this summer would cost me almost as much as what I paid for my transatlantic flight.

While I live in north county Dublin, about 30km from Dublin Airport, I toyed with the idea of parking at the airport to ensure my car is safe while I’m away and to save the hassle of getting taxis there and back.

My taxi fare to the airport normally costs around €40-€45 each way and I figured I might get a deal if I booked online early and pay around the same amount or a bit more for the convenience of driving myself to and from the airport.

I figured wrong.

When I logged onto the long-term parking section of the Dublin Airport website last week I was shocked to see that thecheapest fare on offer, a “special offer” no less, would cost me €300 to park at the “Holiday Blue” long-term parking lot for 29 days, starting on the Friday morning of the June bank holiday weekend.

Although that translates to just over a tenner a day, it quickly adds up when you are going for an extended break.

My return airfare on a direct flight from Dublin to Toronto over the same period cost €370 (a bargain I know, but still).

More aptly named “Holiday Blues”, if I chose to park at the Holiday Blue lot I would first have to do a pre-trip reconnaissance mission to find out exactly where the lot is to avoid any pre-flight stress driving around lost and then allow extra time to get to the airport using its shuttle.

Read More

While the website claims that the “typical transfer time is 10 minutes” it comes with a warning label advising “traffic or roadworks can increase transfer times, so always allow plenty of time”.

This translates to more stress because the lot is located miles from the airport down a lonely country road, if something goes wrong there are few options aside from trying to ring for a last-minute taxi or hitch-hiking – and I would still have to fork out €300 for the privilege.

The next, less stressful option would be to pay €330 to park at the Express Red long-term car park located closer to the airport in Swords but that would also require factoring in additional time to get a shuttle bus to the terminal.

If I was really desperate, I could fork out a whopping €609 to park at the Terminal Two long-term surface car park, safe in the knowledge that the terminal is just a short walk away.

As much as I hate forking out the guts of €100 on taxis, I won’t be parking at the airport anytime soon.

But at least I have the option of getting a taxi without breaking the bank or even taking a bus to the airport if I allow myself enough time – although in reality, this never happens – and I’m usually too jet-lagged on my return to even consider spending another hour or more on a bus to get home.

But what options are there for other travellers coming from elsewhere in the country who have no choice but to drive to Dublin Airport and pay exorbitant parking fees which can add up very quickly, especially if they are going away for more than just a few days?