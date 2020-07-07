Ireland's best walks Catherine Fulvio on why Lough Dan is a beautiful walk for families

“I love terra firma. I get nervous on boats — I love when I can feel the ground beneath my feet. So I’ve always absolutely adored hillwalking.

"I go walking every single day, but my big one is definitely Lough Dan. It’s the most beautiful, serene lake, just nestled in the middle of the Wicklow Mountains.

“We’ve always taken the kids there. When they were younger, we’d pack picnics to break up the walk a little bit. You can either do your own circular route, or go there and back. It’s just charming, with stunning scenery. If you’re lucky you’ll see some deer out and about, or mountain goats.

“It’s lovely for the kids, but it’s great for all age groups. That’s what I love about Wicklow for walking — nearly all the routes are manageable for all abilities.

“It’s beautiful regardless of the season. The colours change from that beautiful rust red in the autumn right through to the yellow gorse coming through in the spring, and you’ll see heather coming out as well.

“To me, walking with the kids is about health, family connection, and the opportunity to chat. It’s amazing how they open up along the way. The conversation has a natural flow when you’re walking, especially with teenagers. When you’re walking, stories unfold, chit chat starts, and then you find out a little bit more about what they’re up to!”

