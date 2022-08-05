| 19.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Braced for queues – here’s how I got on passing through Dublin Airport security

Despite a scare at the airport involving a forgotten passport, our reporter had a blissfully pleasant experience

Passengers arrive at Dublin Airport, where queues are now significantly shorter than a couple of months ago. Photo: Damien Storan/File photo Expand

Close

Passengers arrive at Dublin Airport, where queues are now significantly shorter than a couple of months ago. Photo: Damien Storan/File photo

Passengers arrive at Dublin Airport, where queues are now significantly shorter than a couple of months ago. Photo: Damien Storan/File photo

Passengers arrive at Dublin Airport, where queues are now significantly shorter than a couple of months ago. Photo: Damien Storan/File photo

David Cendon

It's been over two months since the chaos at Dublin Airport, when more than 1,000 passengers missed their flights due to security delays and low staffing levels.

Independent.ie made its way through the queues this morning to gauge what a traveller’s experience is like in the first week of August.

Related topics

More On Dublin Airport

Most Watched

Privacy