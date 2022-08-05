Braced for queues – here’s how I got on passing through Dublin Airport security

It's been over two months since the chaos at Dublin Airport, when more than 1,000 passengers missed their flights due to security delays and low staffing levels.

Independent.ie made its way through the queues this morning to gauge what a traveller’s experience is like in the first week of August.

The airport said that by the end of July, 99pc of passengers made it through, and at a faster pace with each week.

Last night, I booked a flight for today leaving at 9am – a €20 trip to Kerry.

The plan was to arrive at 6.30am, giving myself ample time to make it through.

I arrived in Terminal 1 promptly at 6:30, only carrying a backpack that had my computer, notebook and (I hoped) passport.

The security rails set directly outside the entrance, which had previously directed the crowded flow of foot traffic and anxious travellers, were eerily empty.

But this was good news – it meant that at the very least, the now-infamous Dublin Airport queues were contained to the inside of the airport.

As I walked in, I was pleasantly surprised to find that there seemed to be a line of only a couple of people at the Ryanair check-in, but that’s when it hit me: I had forgot my passport.

I could return to Rathgar in Dublin and pick up my passport, cutting the trip extremely close. Then again, I was only going to Kerry.

Thankfully, the Ryanair customer service agent kindly clarified that all I needed to travel within Ireland was an identification card.

Things began to calm down and I headed towards the security point that I could tell, even from the other side of the terminal, was near-empty.

Displayed on a monitor at the beginning of the passage was the estimated waiting time of ten minutes.

Standing just beside the monitor were Rob and Ciara, who were travelling to Morocco and had arrived five hours before their flight in fear of long queues for their big trip.

They got there so early that their bag-drop hadn’t even opened yet.

At seven I headed through security. I was able to walk without stopping to the boarding pass scanner, after which I was directed to a conveyer belt.

A total of six people were between me and the removal of all the electronics and liquids from my bag.

My bag was not picked for additional screening and I was out and heading to my gate by 7:04. It was a grand total of four minutes from the time I scanned my boarding pass to when I repacked my bag.

Now this is extraordinarily quick, especially for an airport that has suffered over the summer due to big queues and missed flights.

This indicates that the number of people travelling has not necessarily reduced, but that the DAA has figured out how to channel and mobilise the large amount of people passing through.

Sitting at one of these packed venues were Charlie and Pedro, who told me about their experiences so far this morning.

The two friends were sitting enjoying a pint as they waited to board their plane to Italy.

According to Charlie, they arrived three hours early, but it only took them ten minutes to go through security.

So while this was merely one sample of passengers passing through Dublin Airport, at least it was a pleasant one.