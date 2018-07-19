Biscuits, crisps and tea: The top 10 foods Irish travellers confess they take on holidays

The most popular items that Irish parents bring on holidays are biscuits (44pc), crisps (39pc), teabags (32pc) and even bread (19pc), according to Emirates Holidays.

Almost two thirds (63pc) of parents in Ireland worry about what their children will eat when they’re away, in reality almost half (45pc) of adventurous youngsters will try at least one or two local dishes on holiday.

However, Emirates are often pleasantly surprised as more than one in three (37pc) say their family enjoys a "culinary adventure" when on holiday.

Today’s tapas traveller tots like to try lots of different dishes like flatbread (45pc), curries (40pc) and chicken satay (34pc) while many have even experimented with more unusual foodstuffs including olives (24pc), sushi (16pc) and octopus (13pc).

Older children aged 13 – 15 tend to be the most adventurous with new flavours when on holiday, with a quarter of parents (26%) saying they think this is the age most will try different dishes.

When families get home, a third of parents (34pc) are pleased to find their children are more comfortable trying out more unusual dishes; however 38pc confess that they revert straight back to their old eating habits as soon as the plane touches down.

Niel Alobaidi, Managing Director, Emirates Holidays UK & Ireland said: “Travelling is a great way for families to spend quality time experiencing new things together and what better place than during mealtimes? Holidays give a chance to experiment with different flavours in a setting outside of the norm and taking your family on a gastronomic adventure provides a whole new way to experience a country.

“It’s great to see that many parents are finding that their children are trying out more flavours after their holidays too, and we want to encourage families to have fun by trying out new dishes at home with our Little Foodies recipe cards.”

To find out more about Emirates Holidays' Little Foodies project and to download the recipes please visit Emirates Holidays Blog Page.

Top 10 food home comforts Irish parents take abroad with their family:

1. Biscuits (44%)

2. Crisps (39%)

3. Sweets (35%)

4. Teabags (32%)

5. Cadburys Chocolate (26%)

6. Bread (19%)

7. Popcorn (17%)

8. Instant noodles (17%)

9. Dried fruits (17%)

10. Ready meals (16%)

Online Editors