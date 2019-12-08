Big Apple lures thousands for festive shopping spree

In what seems to be a throwback to the good old days of the Celtic Tiger, when a trip to the Big Apple became de rigueur for Celtic cubs, in the first two weeks of December, 110,000 people are due to fly from Dublin and Shannon to some of the biggest shopping destinations in North America.

The figure is almost a 20pc increase on the numbers flying with Aer Lingus when compared to the same period last year.

The news comes only weeks after the airline launched a 'Black FlyDay' deal to entice shoppers in the New Year.

A spokesperson for the airline told the Sunday Independent it is delighted with the "significant" increase.

"We have spotted a significant jump pre-Christmas with more than 110,000 jetting off to our 14 North American destinations.

"New York is always a popular choice during the festive season and this year will see more than 30,000 making a visit to the Big Apple pre-Christmas, which is an increase of 10pc compared to 2018.

"Shopping is often the main driver for a Stateside visit pre-Christmas and while New York is undoubtedly a popular shopping destination, other cities such as Boston, Orlando and even Minneapolis-St Paul [are also popular choices], with Minnesota state being the home to the largest mall in the United States, The Mall of America in Bloomington."

That mall is more than five times the size of Dundrum shopping centre.

Just last month, Irish shoppers splashed €250m on Black Friday, split almost equally between online and on-the-ground retailers.

According to the latest Consumer Market Monitor, published by the Marketing Institute of Ireland and UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School, the figures show that Irish consumers are continuing to spend big despite some weakening in confidence.

The study also noted that the move towards online retailing is continuing full steam ahead, with online spending forecast to reach €16bn this year, up 16pc from last year.

Consumer spending is providing the main stimulus for the Irish economy, along with property investment as the year comes to an end.

Personal spending grew by 3.4pc last year to €105bn and was up by 3pc in the first half of this year which marked a strong performance, the Marketing Institute of Ireland said.

Sunday Independent