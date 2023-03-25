| 6.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Biden buzz is building, but where should ‘Cousin Joe’ go when he visits Ireland?

Pól Ó Conghaile

 

Joe Biden received a hurl as welcome gift from then-Taoiseach Enda Kenny during a visit in 2016. Photo: Getty Expand
Pól Ó Conghaile Expand

Close

Joe Biden received a hurl as welcome gift from then-Taoiseach Enda Kenny during a visit in 2016. Photo: Getty

Joe Biden received a hurl as welcome gift from then-Taoiseach Enda Kenny during a visit in 2016. Photo: Getty

Pól Ó Conghaile

Pól Ó Conghaile

/

Joe Biden received a hurl as welcome gift from then-Taoiseach Enda Kenny during a visit in 2016. Photo: Getty

Tourism Ireland is purring.

No sooner had The Banshees of Inisherin buzz moved on than a state visit by US president Joe Biden to Ireland was confirmed, ensuring more mega-watt publicity for the little island everyone loves.

Most Watched

Privacy