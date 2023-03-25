Biden buzz is building, but where should ‘Cousin Joe’ go when he visits Ireland?

Tourism Ireland is purring.

No sooner had The Banshees of Inisherin buzz moved on than a state visit by US president Joe Biden to Ireland was confirmed, ensuring more mega-watt publicity for the little island everyone loves.

As I write, dates haven’t been announced, but Potus is expected for several days around April 17, shortly after the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement.

It’s a massive PR opportunity for Irish tourism, with a media circus following every hand shaken, pint served and selfie taken on Irish soil, and images relayed back to the US, our most profitable visitor market by a country mile.

Barack Obama talks with pub-goers as his wife Michelle pulls a pint at Ollie Hayes pub in Moneygall, Co Offaly, on May 23, 2011. Photo: Pete Souza

Whatsapp Barack Obama talks with pub-goers as his wife Michelle pulls a pint at Ollie Hayes pub in Moneygall, Co Offaly, on May 23, 2011. Photo: Pete Souza

An A-list visit like this brings huge local benefits, too. Call it ‘the Dulux effect’. As we saw with JFK in Wexford (1963), Ronald Reagan in Ballyporeen (1984) or Barack Obama in Moneygall (2011), a moment in the global spotlight can galvanise communities, prompting a once-in-a-generation upgrade inspired by pride as much as PR.

Shops painted, roads resurfaced, signs repaired, outfits bought – it’s a boost far bigger than any amount of bunting.

So where will ‘Cousin Joe’ go?

It’s all smiles and shamrocks above deck, but furious lobbying, security checks and political debates will be going on behind the scenes. Dublin and Belfast feel like no-brainers. As a fan of the poet, could Biden visit Bellaghy’s Seamus Heaney HomePlace? Could he play golf at Portrush?

Biden can trace his ancestry to Carlingford, Co Louth, where he popped into Finnegans pub on a 2016 visit as vice president. This is a small, contained and very picturesque medieval town under Slieve Foye, and a relatively easy dash off the M1 for a travelling convoy supporting Marine One. It sounds like a good itinerary idea to me.

Biden can also trace his heritage to the Blewitts of Ballina. The town celebrates its 300th anniversary this year (ballina2023.ie), has issued invites and is the birthplace of Biden’s friend, former Irish president Mary Robinson.

“We are poised and prepared,” says chair of the town’s 2023 steering group Cllr Jarlath Munnelly.

Protestors show their anger at Donald Trump's visit to Ireland. Photo: PA

Whatsapp Protestors show their anger at Donald Trump’s visit to Ireland. Photo: PA

The influence of another friend and Mayo man, Enda Kenny, will be strong here, and places like the Céide Fields, Dún Briste sea stack or Ashford Castle would make for stunning backdrops.

Biden isn’t a rock-star politician like Obama or Bill Clinton, though he feels far more popular here in Ireland than, say, George W Bush or Donald Trump, who inspired protests and baby blimps as well as local pride when he paid a visit to his Doonbeg resort in 2019.

There are potential pitfalls, though. On RTÉ’s News At One, one question put to Tourism Ireland CEO Niall Gibbons was telling: “Is he going to be invited to drink publicly while he’s here?”

John Fitzgerald Kennedy takes tea in Dunganstown, Co Wexford, on June 27. Photo: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty

Whatsapp John Fitzgerald Kennedy takes tea in Dunganstown, Co Wexford, on June 27. Photo: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty

Gibbons dodged the bullet (and Biden doesn’t actually drink alcohol), but it’s a reminder of how times are changing, how unsparing the social media gaze will be, the balance between showcasing Ireland and stereotyping it, and how 40 shades of gaffe could go viral just as quickly as any positive photo ops.

It’s worth thinking about what happens after the visit, too — the tourism legacy for communities. A ‘Cousin Joe’ trail in Carlingford? A ‘Joe Biden Plaza’ for Ballina?

Ceád míle fáilte, Mr President!



